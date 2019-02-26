Scale of Sacred Games 2 huge: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi is set to return as the mysterious Guruji in the second season of Sacred Games and the actor says the scale of the hit crime-thriller web series is huge.

Guruji will play a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the highly anticipated season, which was shot in India and overseas.

When asked about season two of the show, Pankaj told PTI, “As an actor, I can’t talk in detail about the show. I’ve been asked not to. But yes, I can definitely say that the scale of the show is huge this time. The writing is fantastic and the show will be very interesting.”

The first season of Netflix’s first India original was directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. It featured Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

The sophomore season of the series, based on author Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name, will pick up from Sartaj Singh (Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai, the streaming giant said in a press release.

Tripathi will next be seen in Luka Chuppi which is scheduled to be released Friday.