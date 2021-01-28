SC rejects Tandav plea for relief from arrest: Here’s what celebrities are saying

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tandav has been at the receiving end of many complaints and trolling since its release. The Saif Ali Khan-starrer has been accused of hurting religious sentiments of a section of the audience. After numerous complaints, the makers released a statement apologising for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments and agreed to snip ‘problematic’ sequences.

However, the outrage continued and with apprehensions over arrest, a few members from the Tandav team approached the Supreme Court to grant them interim protection from arrest. On Wednesday, their plea was rejected by the apex court, and they were asked to approach the high court for anticipatory bail or quashing of FIRs.

Following the news, many Bollywood celebrities express their views on social media. Konkona Sen Sharma posted on Twitter, “Almost all involved in the show have read the script and signed the contract! Let’s arrest the whole cast and crew?”

Ashwin Mushran tweeted, “Don’t all politicians swear on the constitution? They read the script before agreeing to it didn’t they? Remind me again what it opens with.”

Almost all involved in the show have read the script and signed the contract! Let’s arrest the whole cast and crew? https://t.co/xbqbQ641D7 — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) January 28, 2021

Writer Mayur Puri offered to sit down with the lawmakers to explain to them the difference between fiction and non-fiction. In a series of tweets, he mentioned that there’s ‘an unwritten contract, an understanding between audience and creator that the events depicted in fiction are not true.”

He further wrote, “Even when it is claimed by the creator that it is true – it is still false. (Like Coen Brothers did in Fargo). Audience consumes stories, knowing they are stories and not the truth. When our grandmas told us stories of demons and heroes, we knew these were fictional. An autocratic government’s puppet judiciary may want us to forget what is the line between fact and fiction but in India. India’s judicial system has always interpreted and implemented laws in the right social context.”

Justice Shah needs to attend my course on screenwriting. I’ll sit down for 4 hours and explain to him the difference between fiction and non fiction. There’s an unwritten contract, an understanding between audience and creator that the events depicted in fiction are not true.+ https://t.co/w4qaMIQ00N — Mayur Puri / मयूर पुरी (@mayurpuri) January 28, 2021

Others like Jay Mehta, Richa Chadha, Sumit Purohit also shared their views about the judgement.

What the hell?? What is happening? Are we just going to be silent?! We must do something! https://t.co/3seMXMuQK5 — Jai Mehta (@JaiHMehta) January 27, 2021

“Why do Bollywood actors not speak up against the establishment?” https://t.co/zQWuNZCyPP — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) January 28, 2021

Since the presiding judge pointed that actors had ‘read the script’ and so could be held responsible, Mukul Chadda tweeted that now people playing murders would be tried for the crime. “Excellent. Next people playing murderers on screen might be tried for the same. After all, they read the script…,” he wrote.

Unreal #tandav … i dnt think wed be able to make a plot even close to reality in films in the times we luve in https://t.co/uSSewGcazT — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) January 28, 2021

Priorities of the apex court ! https://t.co/nJNH6tn6oO — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 28, 2021

You can kill people in name of religion, you can lynch them. You can burn buildings, destroy public properties while chanting religious slogans but you can’t question religion because it hurts sentiments of fundamentalists. https://t.co/4XEA7W82mz — Sumit (@SumitPurohit) January 27, 2021

Religious sentiments are more fragile than male egos. QED. — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) January 28, 2021

Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Gauahar Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anup Soni, Kumud Mishra, Dino Morea and Sandhya Mridul among others. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.