Sayani Gupta: Four More Shots Please is my most glamorous project ever

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming original series Four More Shots Please has been creating quite a buzz. Starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, the 10-episode series raises a toast to friendship and womanhood.

Ahead of its release, Sayani Gupta spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about what makes the show relatable. She said, “While it’s about a gang of girls, the story is not exclusive to one gender. It can be a story of any group of friends. The show talks about people in general. There are loads of interesting plots and subplots. Also, through the journey of each girl, the audience will get an insight into other characters. And they are as interesting as them. I must also add that it is a really good looking show. It is slick and very well-made. And above all, the script takes charge. It is a beautiful script about stories that matter.”

Sayani will be seen essaying the role of Damini, a powerhouse journalist in the series. Sharing that she relates to her character, the actor said, “While I have a lot of similarity with her, one that tops the list is her controlling nature. Just like Damini, I also want everything to be perfect around me, including my work. I am a control freak in the true sense. I really feel that sometimes I should just let things go and chill a bit. Also, I always tend to say the right thing and the truth. I think one has to be a little diplomatic sometimes. My co-actor Kirti is really good at it. I should take some tips from her.”

The actor has been part of many successful web series like Kaushiki and Inside Edge. Stating that the web is churning out some really interesting content, Sayani said, “As an actor, people keep asking us if there is a difference. Well, there is not. You want to do a good job regardless of the medium. It is not that if it is a short film, toh kam acting kar lo (so you act less). As artistes, you want your character to be the most truthfully portrayed. But yes, since on the web, you get more time, you can work on the graph. There is more window to achieve what you want to.”

She further shared that the audience would be in for a surprise to see her new avatar in Four More Shots Please. “This is the most glamorous thing that I have done in my life. Even my friends are in for a shock. People assume that when you do a de-glam role, it is better acting but it is not. Also, the most challenging part for me was to walk in six inch heels through the show. I have found a new level of respect for girls who do that. I am actually thinking of adding a no-heels clause in my contract for the second season,” Sayani concluded with a laugh.

Four More Shots Please also stars Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Amrita Puri and Sapna Pabbi. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 25.