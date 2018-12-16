Sacred Games actor Saurabh Sachdeva: Working with Anurag Kashyap is very experimental

Even as Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Sacred Games is gearing up for its second season, we talk to actor-acting coach Saurabh Sachdev about his character in the show, his equation with filmmaker Kashyap and how he got the role of Suleiman Isa.

As we asked Saurabh about his role in the second season of Sacred Games, he said, “I have no idea how will my character shape up because the script is still not in my hand and it is confidential. Working with Anurag (Kashyap) is very experimental. He is extremely spontaneous as a director. He puts his actors in a zone where they are not pre-planning anything because he wants spontaneity which even I think is very necessary for being a good actor. He puts you on the edge. He has a script but he never gives it to the actors in advance. It always comes to the actors a day or two before the shoot.” As we prodded him further, Saurabh refused to divulge any details about Sacred Games 2.

Suleiman Isa is not the character for which Saurabh initially auditioned. He revealed, “Somebody called me from Mukesh Chabbra’s office and they took my audition. They wanted me for some another character but after the audition, they liked me for some other character. And later even that was changed and I finally ended up playing Suleiman Isa.” Saurabh will start shooting for the Netflix original this month.

Saurabh and Anurag’s association is a long one. The two have worked together on several projects including Manmarziyaan. Talking about it, the actor said, “We have a certain likeability for each other. We respect each other’s work and we are both open to new ideas. He respects where I come from, my knowledge of acting for so many years. I respect his way of working, so there’s mutual respect for each other. He is always proud of his actors and is always there for them. He is someone you know is there for you but will never say that in words.”

Though the character of Suleiman Isa played a crucial role in forming the narrative of Sacred Games, the screen time Saurabh got for his role was much lesser in comparison to any other important character. But the duration of his role never was a matter of worry for him. “I thought even if the screen time is less, I have to fulfil whatever I am doing. I never knew this will become such a big character and it will be talked about so much, because, in the script, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Gaitonde keeps talking about Isa.”

“So, with the lead character talking about another character so much, it also becomes big. What I was told about my character was that there’s this thug of Bombay who inspires Gaitonde and he wants to be like him. That’s all I knew about my character. I never knew for how much days I will have to work. I was just doing what was coming my way,” he continued.

Netflix made the official announcement about the second season of Sacred Games in September this year.