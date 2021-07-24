Sarpatta Parambarai, Ted Lasso Season 2, Feels Like Ishq: What to watch this weekend

July 24, 2021 8:10:30 am
This week, cinephiles were in for some fun as comedy-dramas Hungama 2 and 14 Phere premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar and ZEE5, respectively. The second season of Ted Lasso also made its way to Apple TV Plus. There was also Netflix’s Feels Like Ishq for those who wanted a good dose of romance. So in case you want to catch up on the new OTT titles, here’s listing all the latest movies and shows available on streaming services.
|
Title
|
Platform
|
Language
|Sarpatta Parambarai
|Amazon Prime Video
|Tamil
|Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
|Netflix
|Japanese
|Silsila SidNaaz Ka
|Voot
|Hindi
|Hungama 2
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|Hindi
|Hostel Daze Season 2
|Amazon Prime Video
|Hindi
|Ted Lasso – Season Two
|Apple TV Plus
|English
|14 Phere
|ZEE5
|Hindi
|Feels Like Ishq
|Netflix
|Hindi
|Chutzpah
|SonyLIV
|Hindi
|Sky Rojo: Season 2
|Netflix
|Spanish
|The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
|Netflix
|English
|A Second Chance: Rivals!
|Netflix
|English
|Masters of the Universe: Revelation
|Netflix
|English
|Bankrolled
|Netflix
|English
|Kingdom: Ashin of the North
|Netflix
|Korean
|Blood Red Sky
|Netflix
|English
|The Last Letter From Your Lover
|Netflix
|English
|Playing with Sharks
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|English
|Stuntman
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|English
|Wrath of Man
|Lionsgate Play
|English
|Resistance
|BookMyShow Stream
|English
|Boss Level
|BookMyShow Stream
|English
|Lost Girls and Love Hotels
|BookMyShow Stream
|English
|Natkhat
|Voot Select
|Hindi
|Shuruaat Ka Twist
|Voot Select
|Hindi
Hungama 2: Disney Plus Hotstar
In her review of Hungama 2, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “‘Hungama 2’ is being touted as Priyadarshan’s ‘return’ to Hindi movies after 8 years. As well as Shilpa Shetty’s ‘comeback’ after 14 years. On neither count, for very different reasons, is it good news. The film is stale wine in an old bottle, and harsh spotlight is being trained on the actress for reasons that have nothing to do with the film.”
Ted Lasso Season 2: Apple TV Plus
The second season of the sports comedy Ted Lasso is about a midwestern American football coach, who somehow finds himself as a coach to AFC Richmond, an English soccer team. The first season of the show was a success, and the early reviews of season two suggest the show has become even better this time.
Feels Like Ishq: Netflix
If you are a fan of cutesy romances, Netflix’s latest anthology film Feels Like Ishq is for you. It features short films directed by Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar and Devrath Sagar.
Sarpatta Parambarai: Amazon Prime Video
In his review of Sarpatta Parambarai, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Director Pa Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai takes us deep inside 1970s north Madras (now Chennai) and its throbbing, vibrant culture of boxing. Like all of the director’s films, this one is also heavy on symbolism as it contemplates the fault lines in our society, which are not just based on religion, caste, and language. The film’s historical reminiscence packs a punch stronger than Kabilan’s (Arya) right hook.”
Shuruaat Ka Twist: Voot Select
The anthology film features six short films directed by the likes of Rajkumar Hirani, Raj Kumar Gupta and Amit Masukar among others. The stories, starring Neena Gupta, Chunky Pandey, Delnaaz Irani and others, explore the theme of twist in the narrative and its various interpretations. While one short film is about a corporate employee suffering from death anxiety, another short film revolves around a widow using her newfound power in an unusual way.
Chutzpah: SonyLIV
SonyLIV’s new show Chutzpah, starring Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Tanya Maniktala, and Elnaaz Norouzi among others, explores today’s generation’s obsession with the internet and how they have different personalities on social media and in real life. Directed by Simarpreet Singh, the show has been created by Fukrey director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-