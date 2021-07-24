Sarpatta Parambarai, Ted Lasso Season 2, Feels Like Ishq: What to watch this weekend

This week, cinephiles were in for some fun as comedy-dramas Hungama 2 and 14 Phere premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar and ZEE5, respectively. The second season of Ted Lasso also made its way to Apple TV Plus. There was also Netflix’s Feels Like Ishq for those who wanted a good dose of romance. So in case you want to catch up on the new OTT titles, here’s listing all the latest movies and shows available on streaming services.

Title Platform Language Sarpatta Parambarai Amazon Prime Video Tamil Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop Netflix Japanese Silsila SidNaaz Ka Voot Hindi Hungama 2 Disney Plus Hotstar Hindi Hostel Daze Season 2 Amazon Prime Video Hindi Ted Lasso – Season Two Apple TV Plus English 14 Phere ZEE5 Hindi Feels Like Ishq Netflix Hindi Chutzpah SonyLIV Hindi Sky Rojo: Season 2 Netflix Spanish The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 Netflix English A Second Chance: Rivals! Netflix English Masters of the Universe: Revelation Netflix English Bankrolled Netflix English Kingdom: Ashin of the North Netflix Korean Blood Red Sky Netflix English The Last Letter From Your Lover Netflix English Playing with Sharks Disney Plus Hotstar English Stuntman Disney Plus Hotstar English Wrath of Man Lionsgate Play English Resistance BookMyShow Stream English Boss Level BookMyShow Stream English Lost Girls and Love Hotels BookMyShow Stream English Natkhat Voot Select Hindi Shuruaat Ka Twist Voot Select Hindi

Hungama 2: Disney Plus Hotstar

In her review of Hungama 2, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “‘Hungama 2’ is being touted as Priyadarshan’s ‘return’ to Hindi movies after 8 years. As well as Shilpa Shetty’s ‘comeback’ after 14 years. On neither count, for very different reasons, is it good news. The film is stale wine in an old bottle, and harsh spotlight is being trained on the actress for reasons that have nothing to do with the film.”

Ted Lasso Season 2: Apple TV Plus

The second season of the sports comedy Ted Lasso is about a midwestern American football coach, who somehow finds himself as a coach to AFC Richmond, an English soccer team. The first season of the show was a success, and the early reviews of season two suggest the show has become even better this time.

Feels Like Ishq: Netflix

If you are a fan of cutesy romances, Netflix’s latest anthology film Feels Like Ishq is for you. It features short films directed by Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar and Devrath Sagar.

Sarpatta Parambarai: Amazon Prime Video

Sarpatta Parambarai is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Sarpatta Parambarai is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In his review of Sarpatta Parambarai, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Director Pa Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai takes us deep inside 1970s north Madras (now Chennai) and its throbbing, vibrant culture of boxing. Like all of the director’s films, this one is also heavy on symbolism as it contemplates the fault lines in our society, which are not just based on religion, caste, and language. The film’s historical reminiscence packs a punch stronger than Kabilan’s (Arya) right hook.”

Shuruaat Ka Twist: Voot Select

The anthology film features six short films directed by the likes of Rajkumar Hirani, Raj Kumar Gupta and Amit Masukar among others. The stories, starring Neena Gupta, Chunky Pandey, Delnaaz Irani and others, explore the theme of twist in the narrative and its various interpretations. While one short film is about a corporate employee suffering from death anxiety, another short film revolves around a widow using her newfound power in an unusual way.

Chutzpah: SonyLIV

SonyLIV’s new show Chutzpah, starring Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Tanya Maniktala, and Elnaaz Norouzi among others, explores today’s generation’s obsession with the internet and how they have different personalities on social media and in real life. Directed by Simarpreet Singh, the show has been created by Fukrey director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba.