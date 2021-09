Sardar Udham, The Green Knight, One Mic Stand 2: Amazon Prime Video unveils line-up for festive season

Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced the slate of films, documentaries and shows that will be released on its platform during the upcoming festive season.

South star Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bhraman will be the first title from Prime Video to release in October during the festive period, the streamer service said in a press release.

Directed by Ravi K. Chandran, the movie is a remake of the 2018 Bollywood hit Andhadhun.

Post Bhraman, the streamer will release Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The film is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Emraan Hashmi-starrer supernatural horror movie Dybbuk is next in line after Sardar Udham. The movie is an official remake of the hit Malayalam film Ezra.

Sardar Udham will have a digital release in October. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram) Sardar Udham will have a digital release in October. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

After the three feature films, the second edition of the innovative stand-up comedy series One Mic Stand will come out on Prime Video.

It will be followed by two Tamil language movies — family drama Udanpirappe and Suriya-starrer murder mystery Jai Bhim.

Prime Video has also planned international titles for the festive season, beginning with the documentary Justin Bieber: Our World.

we’re here to make your day and, this festive season better: here’s unveiling all the latest and greatest to come 🤩 🥳 pic.twitter.com/hiffSuZm8B — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 24, 2021

The documentary is a “revealing and exhilarating” look into global music star Justin Bieber’s inner circle and his first full concert in three years.

After that, the streamer will release the teen horror drama series I Know What You Did Last Summer and Maradona: Blessed Dream, a special series based on the life of legendary football player Diego Maradona.

Dev Patel-starrer The Green Knight will be the last entry from the streamer during the festive season.

Dev Patel in The Green Knight. Dev Patel in The Green Knight.

The movie, which released in Indian theatres in August, is directed by David Lowery. It follows the journey of Sir Gawain, played by Patel, King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew who seeks to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a mythical, dangerous and gigantic entity.

Actor Ralph Ineson plays the Green Knight, Sean Harris stars as King Arthur and Alicia Vikander as Esel.