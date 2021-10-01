Sardar Udham, Little Things S4, Bhramam, and others: Streaming in October 2021

Though movies are returning to cinema halls, there is no dearth of content and entertainment on streaming platforms. There is something for the fans of every genre, be it romance, documentary or thriller. Netflix is releasing the fourth season of much-loved Little Things. ZEE5 has docu-series Break Point in its kitty. Amazon Prime Video brings Prithviraj Sukumaran’s crime thriller Bhramam to its viewers. These and many more web shows and movies will release this month on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Apple TV Plus and others.

Netflix

The Guilty

Streaming on: October 1

The Guilty is an American adaptation of the thrilling Danish drama Den Skyldige. It stars actors Jake Gyllenhaal in the role of a 911 operator who gets a call one night that call changes his life. The official synopsis of the film reads, “The Guilty takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.”

Little Things S4

Streaming on: October 15

The fourth and final season of Dice Media’s popular romantic drama Little Things will stream on Netflix. It will ‘celebrate Dhruv and Kavya’s individuality and relationship as they grow together amidst their highs and lows’. The series features Mithila Palkar as Kavya and Dhruv Sehgal as Dhruv. Directed by Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua, Little Things season four is written by Abhinandan Sridhar, Nupur Pai, Garima Pura Patiyaalvi and Gaurav Patki.

You S3

Streaming on: October 15

If you liked the first two seasons of the Netflix series, there are chances you will like the third too. From the trailer, it seems the show will get darker and more violent. It follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a psychopath with extreme obsession issues who stalks women and doesn’t mind killing those who pose as a roadblock on his path. Besides Badgley, the show also stars James Scully, Jenna Ortega and Ambyr Childers.

Locke and Key S2

Streaming on: October 22

An adaptation of Joe Hill’s cult comic series, Locke and Key is returning with a new season on Netflix. It stars Darby Stanchfield, Jackson Robert, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, and Sherri Saum among others. The show follows three siblings who, after the murder of their father, shift to their ancestral home. There they come across a key that made them realise that it opens the doors to some ‘powers and abilities.’

Army of Thieves

Streaming on: October 29

Army of Thieves is a prequel to Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie drama Army of the Dead. It has been helmed by German actor and producer Matthias Schweighofer. The film revolves around a bank teller (Matthias Schweighöfer) who gets drawn into the world of heists and adventure after a mysterious woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) recruits him. The official synopsis of the film reads, “In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.”

ZEE5

Break Point

Streaming on: October 1

Filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari bring out the story of the nation’s two tennis legends Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. Despite having a successful partnership and winning big tournaments, the tennis legends fell apart to never get back together again. The ZEE5 docu-series tries to narrate those stories from Lee and Hesh’s life which were untold until now. The seven-part series will showcase the various highs and lows of their life.

SOS Kolkata

Streaming on: October 1

After a successful run in the theaters, the Bengali drama SOS Kolkata premieres on ZEE5 on 1st October 2021. Helmed by Anshuman Pratyush, the film stars Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty and Yash Dasgupta in pivotal roles. It narrates the tale of a series of terrorist attacks planned in Kolkata, which culminates into a hostage drama in the premises of a 5-star hotel.

Rashmi Rocket

Streaming on: October 15

Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, Rashmi Rocket revolves around a girl who dreams of becoming an international athlete. The film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Bannerjee and Supriya Pathak. In the trailer, we were told that Taapsee’s character Rashmi is a world-class athlete who brings laurels to the country. But her life changes forever when she is made to undertake a gender verification test and is banned for being a fraud. But she shows courage and files a human rights violation case. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-written by Kanika Dhillon, the film will release digitally on October 15.

Amazon Prime Video

Bhramam

Streaming on: October 7

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam crime thriller Bhramam is an adaptation of the Bollywood hit film Andhadhun. Helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Ravi K Chandran, the film is centered around a pianist Ray (Prithviraj) who pretends to be blind, a character played by Ayushmaan Khurrana in Sriram Raghavan directorial. Bhramam also stars Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Sudheer Karamana and Mamta Mohandas in pivotal roles.

Thalaivii

Streaming on: October 10

A biopic on late actor-politician J Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, had its theatrical release earlier this month. It received mostly positive responses from the audience and the critics. The film released in Hindi on Netflix, and now the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions of the movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 10.

Sardar Udham

Streaming on: October 16

Shoojit Sircar film, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, is based on the story of ‘revolutionary’ Udham Singh who avenged the massacre of Jallianwala Bagh by shooting Michael O’Dwyer in London, in March, 1940. With the film, Kaushal hopes that people get acquainted with the freedom fighter. The film also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles. Actor Amol Parashar will be seen in a special appearance.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Shiddat

Streaming on: October 1

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film is a romantic drama. It stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. While Radhika will share screen space with Sunny, Mohit is paired opposite Diana. Shiddat is said to have two parallel tracks focusing on the journey of both the couples. It is written by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan, with dialogues by Dheeraj. The official synopsis of the film reads: Shiddat is a scintillating story of two star-crossed souls engulfed in a web of passionate romance. The trailer introduces us to Kartika and Jaggi, the perfect yin and yang pair. While there is sparkling chemistry between the duo, destiny seems to have other plans, as the leading lady is all set to tie a knot with someone else. We also see Mohit Raina exude some smouldering charm in his suave and stunning groom avatar, while Diana Penty redefines beauty in pristine and gorgeous bridal attire.

Sanak

Streaming on: October 15

Hostage drama Sanak – Hope Under Siege will have a direct to OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia, and Chandan Roy Sanyal, among others. The film has been billed as an actioner with an emotional journey in which a hospital is under siege.

Apple TV Plus

Invasion

Streaming on: October 22

Set across various continents, Invasion “follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.” The ten-episode science-fiction drama stars Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna. The series has been written and executive produced by Simon Kinberg.

SonyLIV

Tabbar

Streaming in: October

Tabbar translates into family in Punjabi. The SonyLIV web series features actors Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak, Gagan Arora, Sahil Mehta, Paramveer Cheema, Nupur Nagpal, Ranvir Shorey, and Kanwaljit Singh in prominent roles. Billed as a family thriller, Tabbar is directed by Ajit Pal Singh and written by Harman Wadala.

We The People

Streaming in: October

The official description of We The People reads, “Four distinct short stories thematically representing India’s tryst with destiny, how far (or near) it has come since it won its hard-fought independence from Great Britain, with each colour in the Indian national flag- Saffron, Green, White, Navy Blue represented by each story.” Directed by Prashant Nair, it is produced by Drishyam Films.

MX Player, AltBalaji

Girgit

Streaming in: October

Caught in a storm of love and betrayal, Girgit is a story that brings to the fore “the darkness inherent within all of us.” Starring Nakul Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra, Ashmita Jaggi, Trupti Khamkar, Samar Vermani, and others, the show is a murder investigation, directed by Santosh Shetty.