Sarah Jessica Parker reunites with Sex And The City cast for reboot, shares photos from table read

The ladies are back! Though it has been over ten years since we saw Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis appear onscreen in their Sex And The City characters, it seems as if they never left, owing to the buzz surrounding the reboot of the popular show titled And Just Like That.

Parker took to her Instagram and shared photos of the three of them, with the Empire State Building in the background. Parker captioned the photo, “Together Again.” Nixon shared the same photo with the caption, “Friendship never goes out of style.”

Davis responded to Parker’s post with, “Love you forever and ever.”

Parker also shared photos of the table read of And Just Like That, the reboot of SATC. “1st Table Read. Got here to work way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble.”

Kim Cattrall’s Samantha won’t be in the reboot, much to the sorrow of fans.

Parker stoked the excitement of fans when she took to her SATC alter-ego Carrie Bradshaw’s old apartment on Perry Street. Her caption read, “Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again. MPK, here we go. And I’m thrilled and terrified.”

And Just Like That is a 10-episode, half-hour series for HBO Max from executive producer Michael Patrick King and will begin production this summer in New York. The original HBO series was created by Darren Star and based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell.

Sex and the City, the television series, aired from 1998-2004. This was followed by two feature films and while there was talk of a third film, it never materialised.