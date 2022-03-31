Sara Khan blames ex-husband Ali Merchant for her eviction from Lock Upp: ‘After his entry, vibe turned negative for me’

While many in the audience were shocked to see Sara Khan getting evicted last weekend from Lock Upp, the actor has now confessed that she wanted to exit the show. In a chat with indianexpress.com, Sara said that she knew she would be getting evicted, and was prepared. Referring to her former husband Ali Merchant’s entry into the reality show, she said, “Everyone knows the reason why I wasn’t being the same. I don’t want to give him any more publicity by naming him. But after he entered, the vibe just turned very negative for me. I have moved on and I really want everyone around me to also move on.”

On asked if his entry affected her game, Sara Khan said, “It was not about the game anymore. It’s about my life. I have been trying to shrug off my past for 12 years, and I don’t want to be associated with him anymore.” The Bidaai actor also shared that, however, she has no complaints with the makers. “They might have expected something but I think they didn’t realise that I have moved on. They were mistaken,” he said.

Summing up her Lock Upp journey, the actor shared that it was a great experience and had ‘surprises’ lined up at every moment. Sharing that given it was the first season, no one really knew what was happening. Sara Khan said that while many felt the show was not right for her, she thoroughly enjoyed her experience. “This is me, this is who I have become as a person over time. I cannot change my personality for the sake of it. Also, I am not someone who can hurt anyone for tasks.”

Recently, Sara Khan was given a secret task, which she failed to perform, and was scolded by host Kangana Ranaut. Discussing the same, the actor said that after a point the vibe was affecting her. “I was inactive and not putting effort because I was in a different zone. There was so much negativity that it was very annoying. I remember when he entered the show, he said, ‘I am not here because of you’. All I wanted was that he stays out of my way and does what he wants to. However, time and again, he would come up on my face. I just wanted to leave the past behind and wanted him to do that too.”

The actor named Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui and Saisha Shinde as her dear friends. Talking about Shivam and his love for her, Sara smiled to share, “I will be friends with him forever. He is a genuine boy and such a sweetheart. I will always be friends with him. The crush would die soon also.”

On a final note, Sara Khan mentioned that she is thankful she got the opportunity as it helped her connect with her fans on a personal note. She also added that she likes Munawar and Payal Rohatgi’s game and feels either could win the show. “However, there’s been a lot of new development ever since the wild cards have entered. I think the makers should get back the old contestants as they had a deep connection with the audience. I wish I also get a chance to go back so that I can show my fiery side,” she concluded.

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.