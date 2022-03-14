scorecardresearch
Monday, March 14, 2022
Sara Khan and Ali Merchant cross paths after 12 years on Lock Upp, the Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai actor says ‘Let’s not talk what happened’

Lock Upp new teaser: Ali Merchant on Sunday entered as the new 'qaidi' of the Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 14, 2022 6:03:12 pm
lock upp new teaser sara khan ali merchantAli Merchant is Lock Upp's new contestant.

Kangana Ranaut has often mentioned that Lock Upp is her ‘atychari jail.’ On Sunday, staying true to her words, Kangana welcomed Ali Merchant, who is the 14th contestant of the show. He will enter the jail in Monday’s episode of Lock Upp. Ali is Sara Khan’s ex-husband. The two got married during their stint on Bigg Boss 4. However, they parted ways after two months. Lock Upp is their first show together after Bigg Boss 4.

In a new teaser of the show, Sara looked a bit uncomfortable and irritated to see Ali as the new contestant. Later, the two had a short chat where they laid down some rules. Sara clearly mentioned to Ali that she doesn’t want to revisit the past. A glad Ali said he is not in the show because of Sara.

In the video, Ali is heard telling Sara that it has been 12 years since they parted ways. “I have a lot of respect for you because you are my ex,” Ali said.

Sara Khan, in response, requested Ali Merchant to let bygones be bygones. “If we don’t talk about the outside, it will be better. Let’s just start from here, where we are. Let’s just talk from where we ended. Let’s not get into what happened in between or with you or me,” she said.

“Main aisa insan nahi hoon jo kisiko girake apne ko upar le aaun. Aisa mat socho ki tumhare wajah se main aaya hoon. Mujhe farak nahi padta. (I am not a person who will pull someone down to rise up. Do not think I am here because of you. I don’t care. It doesn’t matter),” Ali told Sara.

Lock Upp will stream on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji at 10:30 pm.

