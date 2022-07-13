Sara Ali Khan says she gave ‘beep’ worthy content on Koffee with Karan 7, watch fun video

After a crackling episode with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar is set to host Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan 7. The second episode of the ‘controversial’ chat show will see the two young stars letting their guard down. In the teaser, we saw the actors talking about their ‘obscene side’ and their ‘ex’. And, a new video featuring Sara has left fans even more excited.

In the video, the Coolie No 1 actor answers seven fun questions starting with three things she must have in her bag. “My phone, that’s about it,” she says. As the interviewer quizzes on who she is wearing, Sara replies that her ‘Ammi’ (Amrita Singh) gave the YSL dress to her.

The actor then gets asked how many beeps she thinks her answers will have. “For profanity zero, but for the content of what I have said, maybe the whole show,” she quipped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Sara Ali Khan further shows off her poetry skills by rhyming on the spot, and when asked if she is nervous, the actor said, “I am nervous-ish but I am very excited because I think Janhvi is a great friend and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

As the Kedarnath actor was asked if she’d be guarded or spill the tea, she said, “I think I would spill everything.” She finally picked “Chaka Chak” when asked to pick between it and “Rait Si” from her film Atrangi Re.

The upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 7 will drop tomorrow.