Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor might go down as the most boring guests in the history of Koffee with Karan. Here’s why

The second episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 had two young and vibrant actors of this generation on the couch — Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The promos had already upped the excitement. But, the episode turned out to be underwhelming. It probably will go down as one of the dullest episodes in the history of this sassy, funny and engaging chat show.

The episode started with Karan bringing up Janhvi’s “sombre-ish” episode last time, and urging her to “brew some interesting conversations” this time. But, she couldn’t. And, when she tried, the best she could come up with was insider jokes or conversation about some ‘secret’ boyfriend, which was amusing for KJo and her companion on the couch, Sara, but not for the audience. It was almost like you are overhearing someone’s juicy conversation on the local train, but since you can’t connect the dots, you lose interest, and return to your music.

This was not something only Janhvi Kapoor did. Both Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan also forgot they are not sipping coffee in their living rooms, but in front of the cameras and for an audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

For instance, Karan mentioned that Sara and Janhvi dated brothers who lived in his building. Throughout the episode, there were mentions of them accompanied by cheeky smiles. But what are we supposed to make of these insider jokes? At one point, it felt they will finally talk about rumours around Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship, but again there were random jokes and cheeky comments. Adding to it was Sara constantly prodding Janhvi about the Liger star, and as they spoke over each other, it was difficult to hear a word.

The energy of the entire episode was lacklustre. The only time the two actresses got candid and talking was when they were asked about their families and their equation with them. Janhvi Kapoor shared how she was living in a ‘fantasy’ world when her mother Sridevi was alive. But the reality that she’s living now is “so anchored. It feels secure only because of Arjun Bhaiya and Anshula didi”. Sara Ali Khan, who was brought up singlehandedly by her mother Amrita Singh, said she doesn’t have ‘FOMO’ (fear of missing out) about not having a “protective father”. Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Sara Ali Khan wants to marry Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Disney+ Hotstar) Sara Ali Khan wants to marry Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Disney+ Hotstar)

The two actors, who began their acting careers in 2018, also mentioned that they suffered from anxiety during the pandemic-induced lockdowns as their careers couldn’t take flight. “I was very restless. I felt I should have been working in these years,” said Sara.

Apart from knowing how Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Kedarnath trip was a “rollercoaster”, how they broke queues in Disneyland, why Sara thinks it’s fine to have a crush on married men (she wants to marry Ranveer Singh), and Janhvi has three boys waiting for her, there was nothing about this episode that is either meme-worthy or will satiate your hunger for gossip about celebrities.

We now hope the third episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 is better. Until then, I am going to watch the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh episode again.