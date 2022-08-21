scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sara Ali Khan fails Janhvi Kapoor’s GoT quiz ahead of House of the Dragon premiere, says ‘Red Wedding is about DJ and biryani’

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan featured in a new promotional video for the upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar show, House of the Dragon.

sara janhviSara Ali Khan shared this photo with Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor teamed up for a House of the Dragon promotional video. In the clip shared by Disney Plus Hotstar, an exasperated Janhvi quizzes Sara about her knowledge of Game of Thrones, the original series, and Sara gives hilarious quips. At the end of the video, Sara lays down the rules and says that one doesn’t need to watch Game Of Thrones to understand House of the Dragon.

At the beginning of the clip, Sara expresses her excitement about House of the Dragon airing on Disney Plus Hotstar. Janhvi snatches the phone from her and says that she can’t watch it. Janhvi then asks her about the characters from GoT, including Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jaimie Lannister, and Sara teases Janhvi  asking, “Who are these boys?” Janhvi continues to ask Sara about the Dothraki, while Sara continues to feign knowledge about the show. When asked about the iconic Red Wedding, Sara answers, “DJ and biryani…it happens in all weddings, doesn’t it?” A fuming Janhvi is left to curse in Dothraki language.

At the end of the video, Sara resorts to her usual poetry and says that one doesn’t need to watch GoT, and that House of the Dragon is a completely new show.

The actors had earlier shared a photo with each other hinting at a collaboration. Sara captioned her post, ““From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot ☕ 🔥 🎥 👯‍♀️ Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought 💭@janhvikapoor.”  Sara and Janhvi had recently made their appearance on Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, which is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon will drop on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 22. It is a prequel series to the popular show Game Of Thrones, and is set almost two centuries before the events of the original show.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 01:55:51 pm
