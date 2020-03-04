Saqib Saleem to star in Apoorva Lakhia’s action-drama web series

Saqib Saleem will soon be seen in the sports drama ’83 (Photo: Instagram/saqibsaleem). Saqib Saleem will soon be seen in the sports drama ’83 (Photo: Instagram/saqibsaleem).

Actor Saqib Saleem is gearing up to feature in filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia’s next, Crackdown, an espionage action drama.

With Suresh Nair as screenwriter and dialogues by Chintan Gandhi, the show will stream on Viacom18’s recently launched streaming platform, Voot Select.

“Apoorva reached out to me with the script, which was so gripping. It was in the space I was looking to do a show in. It is a nice, crisp narrative with no unnecessary dialogues. It is a filmy show, set in a very real space,” Saqib, who has earlier featured in Zee5 original series Rangbaaz, told PTI.

The Race 3 actor said despite being peppered with heroism and action, the show is rooted in reality.

“It is not like one guy is fighting 20 people. It has been written so well, when I read the final draft, I said I’ll do it. I have always wanted to be an action hero and here was my chance to play a character like that.”

Crackdown is an edge-of-the-seat thriller drama, the actor said.

“On the show, we are on a mission to solve these small issues to realise there’s a larger conspiracy going on in the country and there’s a threat to national security.”

The upcoming espionage drama thriller also features Mirzapur actor Shriya Pilgaonkar. Saqib will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.