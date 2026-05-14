‘Sanober is an ode to Kasautii’s Prerna’: Palak Tiwari on taking cues from Shweta Tiwari’s role

Actress Palak Tiwari made her OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video’s series Lukkhe. To portray the intense and emotionally demanding character of Sanober, Palak drew inspiration from her mother Shweta Tiwari’s iconic performance as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In fact, at the show’s trailer launch, Palak had described Sanober as “Prerna’s daughter in the truest sense.”

She said, “My character in Lukkhe, Sanober, is also someone who wears her heart on her sleeve. So it truly felt like Sanober is my gift to my mother’s iconic character, Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In many ways, Sanober is Prerna’s true daughter because of how deeply emotional and expressive she is.”

Now, in a conversation with SCREEN, Palak clarified what she meant by the statement.

Also Read: Palak Tiwari on growing up in a ‘full house’ without a father: ‘Never felt something was missing’

Palak Tiwari on Lukkhe character being an ode to Shweta Tiwari’s Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay

In an exclusive conversation, when Palak Tiwari was asked whether she had set the bar too high for her character by drawing parallels with her mother’s iconic role, she clarified, “I said my character Sanober is an ode to Prerna in the sense that when I was a kid, I saw my mom, and you feel the true majesty of acting when you see a heroine crying for a purpose. For me, that is the equivalent of a hero’s action sequence. A heroine crying can change things. That’s the whole crux of the story; I am crying for a reason. I said she is Prerna’s daughter because she was crying as much as Prerna did, but never senselessly. Her tears are changing things in the story, and it’s for a purpose. That’s all I meant, before people come at me.”

Palak Tiwari further revealed how her mother Shweta Tiwari helped her navigate the challenges of portraying such a demanding role. “The best tip a fellow actor can give you is not to interfere at all. But what I have taken from her is… every time I see her perform, I see her put her emotions front and center without her biases. There were many times while playing Prerna where she was like ‘ladke ke peeche bhaag rahi hai’, but she did it. There were many points of Sanober that I questioned, but I just had to give in to the character. That really comes from having looked up to someone. My mom always tells me that the most important thing is to have a hero in a story. Many scenes with King and Lakshvir are not about me at all. As an actor, we are intrinsically selfish beings; we always want to shine, but some scenes are not about my acting, but assisting the co-actor.”

Palak Tiwari on mother Shweta Tiwari

At Lukkhe’s trailer launch last month, Palak Tiwari had also spoken about her mother Shweta Tiwari. She said, “My mom has always told me that if you can make the audience feel, especially make them cry, everything else falls into place. But at the same time, she also believes in letting me find my own way as an actor. One piece of advice she gave me during this show that really stayed with me was ‘don’t try to win every scene.’ Every scene has its own hero. Sometimes it will be you, and sometimes it won’t, and that’s completely okay. Let the other actor shine, because that’s what ultimately makes the scene work. I think that perspective really helped me while working on Lukkhe.”

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Lukkhe is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show is directed by Himank Gaur. Besides Palak Tiwari, it also stars Raashii Khanna, KING, Lakshvir Singh Saran, and Shivankit Parihar in important roles.