Sankalp Reddy to direct a segment in Netflix’s Telugu version of Lust Stories

Director Sankalp Reddy who has made path-breaking films such as The Ghazi Attack and Antariksham 9000 KMPH, is supposed to direct a Bollywood film as his third project. Even though the script is locked, the list of actors and crew is yet to be prepared for it. On the other hand, indianexpress.com exclusively learnt that Sankalp is all set to direct a story in an anthology film consisting of four stories, for Netflix. Interestingly, the web project is going to be a Telugu version of super hit Lust Stories which will have completely different plots.

A source exclusively told us, “The Telugu version of Lust Stories, an anthology film for Netflix will have four different directors for four different short story segments. Director Sankalp Reddy will helm one segment out of that. The makers are yet to take a decision on the other three directors. RSVP, the production house which produced the Hindi Lust Stories will bankroll the Telugu version as well and Netflix will distribute it.”

“Tentatively, the shoot for Sankalp directorial episode will be wrapped up by March 2020, once the actors and the remaining directors are finalised in upcoming days,” the source added.

When asked about the Hindi project of Sankalp which has been on the cards for quite sometime now, the source said, “Since it is for Netflix and production house RSVP, Sankalp Reddy joined the project. The script for Sankalp’s Bollywood film is already locked and the process of finalising the actors is going on.”

Netflix’s anthology film Lust Stories released in 2018, in Hindi. It had four different story segments directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee, and starred actors like Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Now, it will be interesting to see how the Telugu version of Lust Stories is going to be with completely new sub-plots and actors.