Sanjay Kapoor on failure: ‘I didn’t give up when I was down’

In Amazon Prime Video’s supernatural crime web series, The Last Hour, Sanjay Kapoor plays a cop Arup Singh, posted in a small Himalayan town, who is investigating five mysterious murders. Besides him, the web series boasts of an ensemble cast including actors Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Shaylee Krishen, Robin Tamang, Raima Sen and Mandakini Goswami in prominent roles.

Though the portrayal of a police officer has been questioned often in Indian cinema, Sanjay believes his character of Arup Singh is as human as anyone else. “He’s not a super cop. He is as human as anyone else. He has his own problems, complexes and family issues,” Sanjay told indianexpress.com, adding, “I’m dealing not just with the criminal cases, I’m dealing with a family crisis also. So that’s the reason you relate to him. It was interesting to act it out and to have the mixed emotions of Arup Singh.”

The Last Hour revolves around a shaman named Dev (Karma Takapa) who has got the power of seeing what happens in a person’s last hour. Arup, recently transferred to Dev’s town to investigate a series of murders, joins hands with him to use his power in solving the cases. Whether Dev will be able to use his gift to save what he treasures most forms the narrative of the Amit Kumar directorial.

It is easy to go wrong with a supernatural series but Sanjay is sure The Last Hour will be able to avoid the pitfalls. “The Last Hour has been written so convincingly that nothing is over the top, it looks believable. When you watch the show, you will feel, ‘Shayad aisa hota hoga.’ That’s the kind of projection that Amit and the writers have managed to create.”

Kapoor’s last outing, The Gone Game on Voot Select, was also an intense thriller and The Last Hour too has a dark vibe to it. The 55-year-old actor admits it gets “mentally exhausting” to deliver the dramatic and intense scenes. “When you do a dramatic scene, it tires you mentally and physically because you have to concentrate and have to give in your everything to justify the scene,” Kapoor shared. But he added that a lot of contribution in making a scene look intense is “of the ambience which is created by the director, the cameraman and the technicians.”

Kapoor made his debut in the Hindi film industry in 1995 with the movie Prem. He managed to grab attention only in the 1995 movie Raja where he starred opposite Madhuri Dixit but things went downhill for the actor after that. “I’ve been around for more than 26-27 years. I was very patient when things were doing well, and when they were not doing well also. I had my ups and downs. So, when I was up, I didn’t take it too seriously. And when I was down, I didn’t give up since I knew if I’m good enough, I will get the opportunity. Instead of doing some bad roles, I got into production and then eventually, things changed for me,” shared Kapoor.

It was only in 2018 that Netflix film Lust Stories brought him back to the limelight. Talking about his second innings as an actor, Kapoor shared, “Fortunately, OTT came in such a big way in India. I started off with Lust Stories, which was a huge success. Then I kept on getting interesting roles with the short films and web shows. I grabbed these opportunities with both hands because I feel as an actor I have so much more to give. I will want to thank all these makers who backed me and gave me such wonderful roles.”

Sanjay Kapoor is also looking forward to his daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s debut in Bollywood but refuses to talk about it since she is yet to start shooting for the project. It will go on floors in July.