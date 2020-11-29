Sanjay Kapoor brings up nepotism in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: It’s work which got me work, not nepotism

Sanjay Kapoor expresses his views on nepotism. (Photo: Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram)

The debate around nepotism in Hindi film industry has been simmering since 2017 when Kangana Ranaut accused filmmaker Karan Johar of promoting star kids. It was reignited after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this year, and many people from the industry shared their opinion about it. Recently, Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, son of film producer Surinder Kapoor, brother of actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who made a guest appearance in Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, shared how he finds the entire debate ‘unfair’.

The 55-year-old actor believes if people would really have been benefiting from nepotism, he would have been the “busiest actor” doing the “best of work”. In one of the episodes of the Karan Johar produced series, Kapoor tells his wife Maheep Kapoor about signing up for something with Karan Johar.

Sharing his happiness of getting the project, he tells Maheep, “It took me twenty-five years for finally this nepotism to work. I have known Karan for nearly 30 years. But finally, I am happy it’s work which has got me work, not nepotism. People need to understand that, otherwise I would have been the busiest actor. With the amount of people I know, I would have been doing the best of work.”

Kapoor also feels it is unfair to disrespect someone’s success by crediting it to nepotism. “To dilute anybody’s work or career by saying it happened because of nepotism, it is not fair,” the actor said.

Sanjay Kapoor started his career in 1995 with the movie Prem opposite Tabu. He then featured in movies like Raja, Kartavya, Beqabu and Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche among others. Though Kapoor failed to shine in the movies, his career got a second life with TV show Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara and Dibakar Banerjee’s Lust Stories on Netflix. He also recently starred in Voot Select’s The Gone Game.

