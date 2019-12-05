Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi to make digital debut with ZEE5 film Operation Parindey

Rahul Dev, Amit Sadh to star in Sanjay Gadhvi’s web feature film titled Operation Parindey. (Photo: Amit Sadh/Twitter) Rahul Dev, Amit Sadh to star in Sanjay Gadhvi’s web feature film titled Operation Parindey. (Photo: Amit Sadh/Twitter)

Director Sanjay Gadhvi of Dhoom is making his web debut with a feature film titled Operation Parindey, a fictional account of one of the most controversial jailbreaks in the history of India.

ZEE5 on Thursday announced it’s Original feature film Operation Parindey, to be directed by Gadhvi, who helmed the first two parts in the Dhoom franchise.

Inspired by true events, the story is a fast-paced action thriller based on interesting events and happenings post-surgical strikes, a press release issued by ZEE5 said.

Gadhvi said he is happy to be working with the streaming platform.

“What originally drew me to this story was that it is inspired by a true-life event. The cast that I got on for this film is perfect and extremely apt to play their respective characters.

“This film has a lot of depth and is challenging for me as a director, which is what drives me to take this forward. Hope you enjoy the film just as much as I am enjoying making it,” the director said in a statement.

The edge-of-the-seat thriller will feature Amit Sadh as SP Abhinav Mathur in the lead.

Slated for a 2020 release, the film went on floors recently and the crew will be shooting in Bhatinda, Punjab, and Mumbai.

Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India said, they will continue to present diverse content that interests the viewers.

“Since inception, we have created the most talked about original films across genres with the best talent. ‘Operation Parindey’ delves on a topic that nobody in India has explored yet when it comes to digital content.

“The entire team is hand-picked, extremely talented and committed to deliver a fantastic product,” she said.

Final Coast and Fluence Studios (an arm of CA Media) along with associate producers Roll Kamera Motion Pictures will produce the film.

