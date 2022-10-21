Sanjay Dutt says he doesn’t want Ranveer Singh to play his role from Khal Nayak, because, ‘woh aaj kal kapade…’

If one is talking to actor Sanjay Dutt, expect him to be totally unfiltered. The actor, in the latest episode of Amazon Mini’s Case Toh Banta Hai, spoke his mind as he took a jibe at Ranveer Singh.

When one of the hosts of Case Toh Banta Hai, actor Varun Sharma, asked him, “Agar Khal Nayak ka remake bane toh inn mein se kaunse actor ko aapka role nahi karna chahiye – Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, ya Vicky Kaushal? (If Khal Nayak is to be remade today, which of these actors should not play your role?)” Leaving everyone in splits with his response, Sanjay Dutt responded, “Ranveer Singh, woh aaj kal kapade nahi pehnta hai (he doesn’t wear clothes these days)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon miniTV (@amazonminitv)

Sanjay’s jibe comes after Ranveer Singh got embroiled in a controversy for posing nude for a magazine photoshoot. The actor had shared these pictures on his social media platform in June.

Dutt was also seen shaking a leg with his friend, also the show’s host, Riteish Deshmukh and that was among the highlights of the episode.

Sanjay Dutt also remembered his friend, and Munna Bhai MBBS co-star Arshad Warsi, as he found a new and ‘khoobsurat’ (beautiful) Circuit in comedian Sugandha Bhosale on the show. Dressed in a glossy black kurta and sunglasses, Sugandha as Circuit, totally charmed Sanjay Dutt as he said, “Itna khoobsurat Circuit aaj hi dekha maine (I saw such a beautiful Circuit for the first time today).”

Case Toh Banta Hai is a weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of a public prosecutor and defense lawyer respectively. It also features Kusha Kapila as the judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities. Catch all the fun in the episode, streaming for free only on Amazon miniTV, within the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV.