Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik to host a talk show together amid divorce rumours

Amid speculations of their alleged divorce, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are all set to host a reality show. On Saturday, the OTT platform Urduflix, took to their Instagram handle and announced ‘The Mirza Malik Talk Show’ and the poster featured both Sania and Shoaib.

The caption read, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.” Fans were left confused after the announcement and raised questions in the comment section. While one of the fans wrote, “So divorce was for publicity purposes?”, another fan said, “Publicity stunt tha mtlb kya jo itne din se feeds aa rhi thi separation ki.”

Others were happy that the couple is not parting ways and also congratulated them. One of the fans wrote, “Please never get separated. You look good together. May Allah s.w.t bless you.” Another fan wrote, “Allah jori salamat rakhen.”

Recently, various reports surfaced online which suggested that the couple would be heading for a divorce. According to an ANI report, Sania recently moved to a new residence in Dubai after previously living with Shoaib at a house in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

Pakistani model and actor Ayesha Omar’s name was also dragged in the case when Ayesha and Shoaib’s pictures together from a photoshoot surfaced online, post which Ayesha took to social media to refute any such allegations and called Shoaib her friend.