Sangram Singh proposes marriage to Payal Rohatgi on Lock Upp: ‘Main iske sath puri zindagi lock in hona chahta hu’

The family special episode on Lock Upp is all set to kickstart from tonight. While a few contestants will be seen breaking down on meeting their loved ones, Payal Rohatgi will be up for a big surprise with Sangram Singh’s entry. The former wrestler will tell Payal that he wants to marry her after Lock Upp ends, leaving her blushing. The couple has been together for 12 years.

In a promo shared by ALTBalaji, Sangram is seen telling the contestants that half of them will be from the groom’s side while the other half will be invited from the bride’s side. As Payal looks surprised at the comment, the inmates start crowding around them sensing a proposal. With everyone cheering him on, the wrestler tells Payal that he has never seen a stronger woman than her.

“Yeh Lock Upp khatam kar lo fir hum shaadi karenge (You get done with this show, we will then get married),” he says while Payal keeps asking, “Are you sure?” Nodding his head, Sangram says, “Itni dhakad, itni strong, itni independent aur itni mazboot ladki ko bhaiya main chhodna nahi chahta. Main iske saath puri zindagi lock in hona chahta hu (I will never want to leave such a strong, independent girl. I want to stay with her forever).”

His comments saw the contestants cheering for the duo. Extending her arms from behind the bars, she even hugs her fiance, who further boosts her morale. Prince Narula then announces that he has a desi connection with Sangram and will be at the wedding from his side. He even teases him that he wants to be in a permanent lock up with Payal.

On the show, Payal Rohatgi has often spoken about her desire to tie the knot with Sangram Singh. The two have been engaged for a long time, and she revealed how the wedding keeps getting postponed. Given her strong opinions, Payal had even been worried about losing Sangram. She had shared how people around him often talk ill about her, even tagging her as a dominating girlfriend.

Apart from an emotional reunion, the family members will also get a chance to nominate one contestant for this week’s eviction.