Sandwiched Forever trailer: Aahana Kumra and Kunaal Roy Kapur star in this family dramedy

Kunaal Roy Kapur and Aahana Kumra in a still from Sandwiched Forever.

The trailer of SonyLIV series Sandwiched Forever is out. The show stars Ahana Kumra, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Atul Kulkarni, Zakir Hussain, Divya Seth Shah and Lubna Salim.

Sandwiched Forever seems like an average mix of slapstick and situational humour. Things might go south for the series if the lines are not written well.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “What do you think happens when a newly married couple gets #SandwichedForever between their in-laws? Have a perfect binge this #Christmas as their hilarious life streams 25th December onwards only on SonyLIV.”

Directed by Rohan Sippy, Sandwiched Forever will start streaming from December 25 on SonyLIV.

