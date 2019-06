Hollywood star Sandra Bullock’s college days are the inspiration behind a new Amazon series.

According to Variety, Bullock will executive produce the series along with Akiva Goldsman and John Legend.

K C Perry will write and executive produce the series, described as a dramedy set in the world of music and dance.

It takes place in the American deep south in the 1980s, where one off-beat young woman defies expectations and sets out in search of “love, community, and an identity of her own”.