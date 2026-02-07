Samuel review: With bite-size episodes, this animated series brings back the emotional chaos of childhood

Short tales, presented with absolute mastery, can leave a deep impression. That’s what Émilie Tronche, writer and director of this animated series, Samuel, managed to achieve through this bittersweet coming-of-age story.

Tronche adopts a distinctive narrative style and minimalist black-and-white aesthetic. The animation is 2D with a simple, hand-drawn feel to it. The story of Samuel, the 10-year-old protagonist, unfolds over 21 episodes. Each of them is about four minutes long. Every episode is a page from Samuel’s journal where he talks about his school life, friends, crushes and concerns. With no-frills writing and animation, what captivates the audience is the pure emotions of a young boy, who is on the cusp of adolescence.

Samuel can’t always make sense of his classmates — his best friend Benjamin copies him; Dimitri is a teacher’s favourite; Julie is elusive, and Mabel is short-tempered. The 10-year-old oscillates between frustration over setbacks and joy over life’s tiny delights. He is thrilled when Julie shares her headphones while returning home in the school bus, and they listen to Dire Straits songs. Or, when she invites him to a pool party on her birthday and that makes him go grooving around his home.

These short episodes are like potent emotional reminders that bring back the memories of childhood joys, obsessions, need for validations, insecurities and others. In one episode, the series shifts the spotlight on Mebel, who is a lonely girl with few friends and an awkward sense of humour. One poignant episode shows Samuel trying to make Benjamin feel better when the latter is grieving his grandmother’s death. Instead of offering comforting words, Samuel dares Benjamin to run down a steep slope. Benjamin — who never says no to anything he is dared to do, including shaving off one half of his eyebrows — complies. Afterwards, he breaks into tears as if his grief has found some kind of outlet.

What makes Tronche’s storytelling so compelling is the naturalistic voiceover, without making any effort to amp up the drama. That lends authenticity to Samuel’s world as he pours his heart into the pages of a diary, which he received as a gift. However, what elevates the narrative is the seemingly simple artwork. Some of the scenes are just brilliant. For instance, when Samuel watches his mother dance on stage during a show, when he swims in the sea with a stranger boy and ends up having a heart-to-heart chat with him, or when Julie shares her confusion about going out with a boy.

The bite-size episodes make the series perfect for binge-watching. Even though the Indian audience may find it a bit strange that a 10-year-old boy talks about crushes and falling in love, many moments in the series are universal enough to resonate deeply, evoking nostalgia regarding emotions experienced during childhood.