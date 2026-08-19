‘Samay Raina touched my feet before Kapil Sharma’s show,’ claims Sunil Pal: ‘They played me’

Comedian Sunil Pal has been quite vocal in his criticism for Samay Raina ever since the controversy around his show, India’s Got Latent, started in 2025. Sunil was later called as a guest on Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, alongside Samay and soon after, he expressed his regret for attending the show. Now, Sunil has said that the show was designed to put him down in front of the audience and claimed that the show was “fixed.”

Sunil Pal recalls Kapil Sharma show’s episode with Samay Raina

In May, Sunil Pal made a special appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show’s episode where Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia were the guests. Sunil told Hindi Rush, “It was Kapil’s show. He had invited me with love. I had been to Kapil’s show a few times and keeping the similar format in mind, I went this time too. I didn’t know I would be played. I was told I had to be on the show; Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina would be there too. Since it’s a stand-up comedy show, I didn’t think much. I thought they would ask me to perform, so I prepared something for stand-up comedy too. When on stage, there was no room for an act. Normal conversations happened, and I felt it was a one-sided game. Even Archana Puran Singh, who laughs at everything, didn’t laugh at what I was saying.”