‘Samay Raina touched my feet before Kapil Sharma’s show,’ claims Sunil Pal: ‘They played me’

Comedian Sunil Pal has been quite vocal in his criticism for Samay Raina ever since the controversy around his show, India’s Got Latent, started in 2025. Sunil was later called as a guest on Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, alongside Samay and soon after, he expressed his regret for attending the show. Now, Sunil has said that the show was designed to put him down in front of the audience and claimed that the show was “fixed.”
Sunil Pal recalls Kapil Sharma show’s episode with Samay Raina
In May, Sunil Pal made a special appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show’s episode where Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia were the guests. Sunil told Hindi Rush, “It was Kapil’s show. He had invited me with love. I had been to Kapil’s show a few times and keeping the similar format in mind, I went this time too. I didn’t know I would be played. I was told I had to be on the show; Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina would be there too. Since it’s a stand-up comedy show, I didn’t think much. I thought they would ask me to perform, so I prepared something for stand-up comedy too. When on stage, there was no room for an act. Normal conversations happened, and I felt it was a one-sided game. Even Archana Puran Singh, who laughs at everything, didn’t laugh at what I was saying.”
“I felt the show was fixed; they had to make him a hero, and they did that,” he said and added, “The way Samay met me backstage… I cannot understand his behavior. He doesn’t listen to me but gives respect. He said he remembers all my jokes. He even touched my feet that day. We have only been at loggerheads since he doesn’t understand my point of view. There are no hard feelings otherwise.”
Sunil Pal slammed Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent
In June, Sunil Pal had also condemned Alia Bhatt for appearing on Samay Raina’s show. He shared his opinion on Facebook and wrote, “Jahaan hai gaaliya, wahaan hai Alia (Where there are abuses, there is Alia).”
Back in April, during a conversation with Chalchitra Talks, Samay Raina had shared his views about Sunil Pal and said, “I don’t think about Sunil Pal. One thing I learned very early on in my life is that if somebody is saying sh*t about others, they are going through something. I don’t feel offended. In fact, it’s better if he is talking about me. Something is bothering him, some insecurity. That man doesn’t have peace of mind, and I feel bad for him. A person who has peace of mind doesn’t enjoy disrupting someone else’s peace of mind. There is some frustration, maybe. I don’t know him as a person, and I have nothing against him.”
While Sunil and Samay have been taking digs at one another, in January this year, the two had collaborated for an advertisement. On the work front, while Samay Raina is seen on India’s Got Latent 2, Sunil Pal has been approached to join Bigg Boss 20. However, his participation on the show is yet to be officially confirmed.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More