Samay Raina teases Koffee With Karan 9 appearance after Karan Johar confirms shooting with him

Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina has sparked curiosity about his possible appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 9. Samay recently shared a photograph of the show’s placard on his Instagram Stories without a caption, leaving viewers to decode the hint. This comes two days after Karan, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, revealed that he had a “blast” shooting with Samay, fellow YouTuber-comedian Tanmay Bhatt and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan spoke about his experience shooting with the trio and said he was looking forward to their candid conversations.

“I had one with Tanmay and Samay Raina and Farah Khan, I know I am going to have a blast because they will attack me, more than what I am capable of whatever I am doing to them,” he said.

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Samay Raina shares this on Instagram story Samay Raina shares this on Instagram story

Interestingly, this would not be Samay’s first appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9. He has already made a brief appearance on the show through a phone call during Varun Dhawan’s episode. During the buzzer-round game, Varun had to call a friend and make them say, “Hey Karan, it’s me” to win a point. Samay answered the phone but casually revealed to Varun that he was “chilling” with his girlfriend. Karan praised Raina for spilling the beans and encouraged him to be just as candid if he appeared on the show. He said, “This is how you should be on Koffee With Karan. Come out and tell me the truth about your girlfriend.”

Also Read: ‘You have called all your exes’: Ananya Panday calls Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter on KWK 9

Varun Dhawan graced the couch with Janhvi Kapoor where the latter spoke at length about the Peddi controversy. The Border actor also opened up about being subjected to trolls for his smirk in one of the scenes in the patriotic film.

Koffee With Karan Season 9

Karan Johar’s chat show is currently in its ninth season, which is its last season. The season opened with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who even joked about whether Karan had used the “last season” card to get everyone on the show.

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The upcoming episodes feature a starry lineup, including Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Lakshya. Speaking about shooting with them, Karan told The Hollywood Reporter India, “I have had a blast and then I can be let loose. I literally read the room. I take the cue from the guests where they are at that point of time.”

Other guests who have appeared this season include Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.