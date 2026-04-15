Samay Raina tried making apology video 9 times after India’s Got Latent controversy, Vir Das helped him turn 3 FIRs into career’s best work

Samay Raina has redeemed himself in public eye with his new stand-up special Still Alive, which details his side of the story during the India’s Got Latent controversy last year. In February 2025, guest and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia had made an obscene joke on Raina’s popular YouTube show, which led to three FIRs being lodged against them. Now, Raina has revealed when and how he wrote his new standup special during that turbulent time.

“I wrote it after it all started in Feb. I had a show in four days, which I couldn’t cancel. I needed to address the elephant in the room. I had to say something about this,” recalled Raina. “When I cracked one joke about this for the first time in Washington DC, the whole floor was shaking by the applause. It was great. I told them I didn’t have another joke since it happened to me only a day before. But when I addressed the controversy, it was the biggest laugh of the night. So, I thought I’d have to write more on it. It felt therapeutic,” he added.