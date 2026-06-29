Samay Raina’s sexist joke from India’s Got Latent invites comparison to ‘Rs 370 biryani’

Samay Raina is leaving no stones unturned to ensure that season 2 of his popular roast show India’s Got Latent doesn’t end up with the same fate as the controversial first season. After guest panelist and fellow YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia cracked an inappropriate joke on season 1 last year, it led to not only all the episodes getting pulled down from YouTube, but also three FIRs being lodged against Samay, Ranveer, and others. Samay managed to make a solid comeback with his stand-up special Still Alive earlier this year, paving the way for India’s Got Latent season 2 now streaming fortnightly on both Netflix India and his YouTube channel.

Samay’s season 1 sexist joke resurfaces

However, despite Samay ensuring that season 2 doesn’t go down the same path as season 1, an old clip from season 1 in 2024 has resurfaced on social media, which has invited the internet’s ire in the wake of the recent “Rs 370 biryani” controversy. As per the clip, an episode of India’s Got Latent season 1 shows Samay asking a contestant why his girlfriend left the set abruptly in tears. When Samay insistently asked him why she left, he replied casually that her father got a “minor heart attack”.

A shocked Samay asked the contestant why he’s still sitting on set and not chasing her and ensuring she’s okay during the personal crisis. When the contestant continues to sit casually on set, Samay utters a rather problematic statement, “Bhai, kandha dega tabhi wo head degi bhai, aise nahi degi wo” (Brother, if you don’t give her a shoulder to cry on, she won’t repay you by indulging sexually). The live audience cheered at Samay’s sexist joke, as his fellow male panelists also laughed out loudly.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, former MP and Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena (UBT), took to her X handle and reposted the clip. Assuming it’s from the recently premiered season 2, she wrote in the caption, “No lessons learnt. But now backed by @NetflixIndia & @YouTube for broadcasting this trash misogynistic content masked as humour. *Now waiting for his genZ fans to begin their rant in my mentions*.”

No lessons learnt. But now backed by @NetflixIndia & @YouTube for broadcasting this trash misogynistic content masked as humour. *Now waiting for his genZ fans to begin their rant in my mentions.* https://t.co/CT7pCVzimA — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 29, 2026

Comparison to ‘Rs 370 biryani’ joke

This resurfacing of the sexist joke by Samay from India’s Got Latent season 1 has invited the internet to compare its inherent sexism to the more recent “Rs 370 biryani” row. Last month, a video clip from a stand-up comedy show of Pranit More in Gurgaon went viral owing to his conversation with an audience member, Himanshu Jangra.

Jangra narrated his recent incident of going on a date with a woman, where he paid Rs 370 for the biryani they shared. He claimed that he expected her to invite him over in order to repay for the Rs 370 biryani. That joke invited a lot of flak online, as the internet called Jangra out for the “lack of consent”. More, instead of correcting Jangra, not only laughed, but also furthered a joke by saying, “Peak Gurgaon behaviour.”

After endless trolling, More was forced to issue an apology video on his social media, before he deactivated his Instagram account. Jangra, who worked at a Gurgaon company, was laid off after the company’s clients objected to his sexism. Associates of Jangra and More said both their families also got trolled online and even received threats.

Samay’s track record of sexism

This isn’t the first time Samay has been trolled for sexism on India’s Got Latent. In another episode on season 1, he was criticized for brutally roasting actor Kusha Kapila, who appeared as a guest on the show. Samay, who made crude jokes on her then-recent divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, was accused by sections of the internet for going too far, with several of his jokes being misogynistic.

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Following the controversy caused by Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on India’s Got Latent last year, Samay also appeared before the National Commission of Women (NCW) to personally apologize for the comments. Samay appeared before the NCW in July last year after repeated summons since February 2025.

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A section of the internet lauded Samay for his recent minor redemption on the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent season 2. When he asked a contestant, “What does a girl want the most from a man?”, a live audience member shouted, “Paisa (money).” A shocked Alia Bhatt, who appeared on the show as a guest panelist, asked, “Who said that?” only for Samay to reply, “Koi gareeb aadmi” (some broke guy).