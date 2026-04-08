‘I killed 99% of the germs’: Samay Raina says Ranveer Allahbadia asked ‘obscene’ parents question 8 times in infamous Latent episode

Comedian Samay Raina and content creators Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija had gotten embroiled in one of the biggest controversies of 2025 after their infamous India’s Got Latent episode received backlash. Now, a year after the controversy, comedian Samay Raina has released a video of his stand-up show, Samay Raina Still Alive, where he has spoken about the controversy. While narrating about the entire controversy, Samay said that Ranveer Allahbadia had said a lot of obscene things that were edited out.
Samay Raina revealed Ranveer asked the controversial parents question 8 times that day
What led to the uproar around that episode of India’s Got Latent was Ranveer Allahbadia’s question to a contestant about their parents’ intimacy, which many viewers found inappropriate and offensive. Addressing the backlash during the stand-up set, Samay clarified why that moment wasn’t edited out, revealing that the remark wasn’t an isolated instance.
He said, “Main tumhe maa ki kasam sach batata hoon. Uss episode main Beer Biceps ne voh sawal 8 baar poocha tha. Aur iske alawa bhi kayi ant shant sawal (rubbish) pooche the usne. Toh ab jab maine edit dekha na, maine kaha, ‘Yeh toh bohot gandi baatein kari hain isne.’ (I swear, in that episode, Beer Biceps asked that question 8 times. Other than this, he had asked lots of rubbish questions too. So when I saw the edit, I realized that he had said many obscene things.)”
He added, “Chalo ek rakh deta hoon, baaki sab hata deta hoon.’ Toh mere POV se maine toh 99 per cent kitaanu (germs) maar diye the na yaar. (I thought I should keep that question once and remove all other bits. So in my point of view, I thought I had killed 99 percent of the germs.)”
Samay Raina took a dig at Sunil Pal, Mukesh Khanna, and B Praak
The controversy around India’s Got Latent drew sharp criticism from multiple quarters, with several industry voices publicly condemning the remarks made by the young creators. In its aftermath, Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija were summoned by authorities, while even their friends and close associates reportedly faced death threats and legal notices. Recalling how the situation affected his parents, Samay got quite emotional. He later went on to take a dig at industry critics like Sunil Pal, Mukesh Khanna, and others.
So as I has said , this Samay Raina had intentionally created all those controversies in his show. Everything was planned. All those r*pe joke, incest comments, all were planned as he says his show ended on a HIGH POINT pic.twitter.com/GCsW43Z1cJ
Saying, “Everyone was ready to devour us, politicians, celebrities, Sunil Pal…” Samay added how Sunil had said that Samay needed to learn from Kapil Sharma, who was supposedly the next guest on his show. Samay also said that B Praak, Mukesh Khanna, and a few others tried to ‘gain limelight’ from the controversy.
Declaring, “India is not a platform to showcase your art,” Samay Raina also said that he couldn’t have asked for a better ending for India’s Got Latent Season 1. He even hinted at the show’s season 2 return on YouTube soon.
About India’s Got Latent controversy
In 2025, Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid) found themselves at the centre of a major controversy after an episode of India’s Got Latent. The backlash was triggered by an inappropriate question posed by Ranveer to a contestant about his parents, which many viewers found offensive. The segment quickly sparked outrage online, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against Ranveer and the show’s makers.
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Following this episode, Samay, Ranveer, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva received several death threats and also suffered professionally.
DISCLAIMER: This article discusses past social media controversies and unverified viral claims for informational purposes. The views and statements reported are based on public entertainment narratives and do not constitute an endorsement of the conduct described or a substitute for independent verification
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More