Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia reunite for Kapil Sharma’s show; Archana Puran Singh calls it ‘the funniest episode’

Samay Raina seems to be living up to his promise of collaborating again with Ranveer Allahbadia and “breaking the internet” on May 2 as he reunites with the YouTuber over a year after their India’s Got Latent controversy. Almost a month after claiming BeerBiceps ruined his mental health, Samay will be seen alongside Ranveer on a special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show this Saturday.

Netflix India on Thursday dropped the promo for the World Laughter Day special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the Instagram reel, Samay is seen facing the camera and announcing he’s finally coming to his “favourite show” this Saturday. However, as soon as he claims he hasn’t been told yet who he’s sharing the stage with, Ranveer walks up and keeps doing his signature “woo!” cheers in Samay’s face, till the latter says, “No way, bro” and walks out.

As per a press note by the streaming platform, Samay and Ranveer will be joined by the host Kapil Sharma, and the show regulars — Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh. In fact, Archana’s son Ayushmaan Sethi took to the comment section of the promo and wrote, “I hear from @archanapuransingh this was one of the funniest episodes (eyes emojis) Can’t wait!”

World Laughter Day pe laughter ka double dose 🥳 Samay Raina x Ranveer Allahbadia in Mastiverse 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mMfQOCI3jH — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 30, 2026

Ranveer ruined Samay’s mental health

Earlier this month, Samay dropped his stand-up special, Still Alive, on his YouTube channel, in which he constantly took jibes at Ranveer for cracking the infamous joke during the former’s popular show, India’s Got Latent, last year, which led to not only the show being pulled off the platform, but also three FIRs lodged against both among others.

“He ruined my entire mental health. At least he knows meditation. I don’t know anything. Beer Biceps… the monk who sold my Ferrari,” quipped Samay on the special. “The joke he cracked… I couldn’t even defend him at my home. My mother kept asking me what he said exactly. I said, ‘Let him be. He’s a pathetic guy,'” he added, claiming that Ranveer has jeopardized the future of stand-up comedy in India by cracking the same obscene joke eight times during the recording, out of which only one made it to the final cut.

After Samay’s viral stand-up special, when Ranveer was asked for his reactions by the paparazzi, he said, “Kaun samay? Mera samay achha chal raha hai (Who Samay? My samay or time is going pretty well). He also claimed that he’s focusing on staying positive. Meanwhile, while responding to a question on an Instagram ‘Ask Me Anything’, Samay teased another collaboration with Ranveer and promised to “break the interet again” on May 2.

Kapil wanted to be on India’s Got Latent show

On his stand-up special, Samay also countered Sunil Pal’s criticism of India’s Got Latent by claiming that Kapil Sharma wanted to be a part of the infamous show. Pal had slammed Samay and Ranveer, and asked them to learn clean comedy from Kapil. However, Samay revealed that Kapil had messaged him, praising his work and expressing his desire to appear as a guest on a future episode of India’s Got Latent.

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While Kapil will have to wait for season 2 of India’s Got Latent for that, which Samay announced at the end of Still Alive, he will be seen sharing the stage with both Samay and Ranveer on his show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, for a special World Laughter Day episode, which will drop this Saturday on May 2 at 8 pm on Netflix India.