Ranveer Allahbadia says ‘we’ve become close friends’ as Samay Raina roasts him in brutal Netflix reunion

Two weeks after he launched an offensive against Ranveer Allahbadia on his standup special Still Alive, Samay Raina was sheen sharing the stage with the YouTuber on the World Laughter Day special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India this past Saturday. Samay and Ranveer reunited over a year after their infamous India’s Got Latent episode, when a crude joke by Ranveer led to three FIRs being lodged against the two and Samay’s popular show being taken off YouTube.

When host Kapil Sharma welcomed Ranveer and Samay as guests on the show, they couldn’t help but address the elephant in the room. “Inka dil bahut zyada saaf hai (He’s a very kind human being). That’s what people should know,” Ranveer said of Samay. Kapil used that remark by Ranveer to aim a potshot at him and said, “Of course. If another person makes you pull your show down and you don’t beat them to death, you’d have to be a kind human being.”

Ranveer then followed that up by claiming, “We have become very close friends over the last one year, I feel.” But Samay only sarcastically echoed the claim and said, “That’s what he feels. Which is true, it’s true,” much to the amusement of Ranveer, Kapil, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Not just then, but throughout the episode, Samay pulled no punches and didn’t miss a chance to roast Ranveer.

Right at the start of the episode, Samay addressed Sidhu, held Ranveer, and said, “Paaji, if he makes another joke today, we’ll all beat him up.” Kapil also advised caution and said while Samay and Ranveer are unmarried, their jokes shouldn’t cause trouble to the other crew members on the show, most of whom are married and have kids. “I was careful even back then, sir,” said Samay, giving a death stare to Ranveer.

World Laughter Day pe laughter ka double dose 🥳 Samay Raina x Ranveer Allahbadia in Mastiverse 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mMfQOCI3jH — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 30, 2026

Later in the episode, Kapil asked Samay if any parents have come up to him and told him that his show India’s Got Latent was negatively influencing their kids, Samay promptly pointed at Ranveer and said, “Yes, his parents did.” In another instance, when Ranveer said he wanted to ask Kapil a question, Samay grabbed his feet and kept repeating, “Bro, be careful. Please,” as it was the inappropriate “Would you rather…?” question by Ranveer that caused all the troubles for them to begin with.

Samay also roasted Ranveer about another infamous question he often asks the guests on his YouTube podcast, The Ranveer Show — “Do you think about death?” Samay quipped, “He asked me too, last year, ‘Do you think about death?’ I didn’t, but because of him, I spent the whole of last year thinking about his death.” Samay didn’t spare Ranveer even during the hilarious segment, ‘Comments ki Khujlee’. When a picture from Ranveer’s Instagram handle, of him holding a katana, dressed like a samurai, cropped up on the screen, Samay said, “After cracking a joke, he stands like this outside his house.”

Samay’s jibes at Ranveer in Still Alive

While the Great Indian Kapil Show episode with Ranveer and Samay was filmed before the latter dropped his latest standup special, his offensive on the former was even more direct and aggressive in Still Alive. Firstly, he revealed that Ranveer made the joke, that got both in trouble, eight times on the show, along with other similar crude jokes, that Samay managed to chop off from the final cut on the edit table.

He also echoed Kunal Kamra’s allegation and blamed Ranveer for ruining the future of stand-up comedy in India. He even claimed Ranveer single-handedly ruined his mental health. Even though Samay didn’t crack any insensitive jokes, it was he who also bore the brunt of Ranveer’s joke, as his multiple shows were cancelled, three FIRs were lodged against him including one from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his extremely popular show was taken off YouTube, and his best friend’s venue The Habitat, Mumbai was destroyed by goons.

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Ranveer chose not to respond to any of Samay’s jokes or allegations, including dubbing him “the Monk who sold my Ferrari”. When asked by the paparazzi to respond, Ranveer merely asked, “Who Samay?” He also claimed that he’s doing well for himself currently, and chooses to focus only on the positive. Samay also responded to a fan query on Instagram, claiming that he’s open to collaborating with Ranveer again.