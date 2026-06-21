Samay Raina lauds Alia Bhatt, Sharvari for being ‘chill, fun’ on India’s Got Latent S2

Standup comedian Samay Raina took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday night to give a shoutout to Alia Bhatt and Sharvari for appearing as guest panelists on the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent season 2, his roast show which returned a year after a major controversy, this time streaming on both his YouTube channel and Netflix India.

“Soooo much love for @aliabhatt and @sharvari for being so chill and fun (red heart emoji),” wrote Samay. “Takes a lots of guts for someone at such heights of the game. Humbled by your humility and learnt so much from you. I was always a fan of your work but now even bigger fan of the people you are (red heart emojis),” added the stand-up comedian.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who will soon be sharing screen space in Shiv Rawail’s spy thriller Alpha, slated to release in cinemas on July 3, appeared on the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent season 2 as part of the promotions. When Samay asked Alia to discuss what the film is about, she said, “We’re not here to promote Alpha.” “Then remove that cap,” he shot back, referring to the Alpha-themed cap she was wearing throughout the episode.

Samay roasts Alia Bhatt, Sharvari

Samay Raina’s roasting of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari ranged from jibes at their films to jokes on their recent public appearances. When Alia joked she’s regretting coming on the controversial show, Samay quipped, “I also regretted watching Jigra,” much to Alia’s amusement. He also didn’t spare her recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, where she received a lot of trolling for the cameras not focusing on her on the red carpet. “The camera is focusing on you here,” said Samay.

He also asked Sharvari to introduce herself, dubbing her as “Alia Bhatt’s +1.” He also took jibes at her acting skills and lack of popularity in comparison to Alia. However, on occasions, Alia and Sharvari also gave it back to Samay, with Alia hinting that Kapil Sharma is a superior comedian, and Sharvari reminding Samay how season 1 of India’s Got Latent was pulled off YouTube by Mumbai Police after a major controversy last year.

Samay also pulled Alia’s leg for the constant delays in release Alpha has faced this year, claiming that she has the time for everything else, from visiting Cannes to watching The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Samay appeared on a special episode of that show with fellow YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, whose inappropriate joke as a panelist on India’s Got Latent led to three FIRs against them.

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Earlier this year, on his comeback stand-up special Still Alive, Samay Raina announced that India’s Got Latent is returning for season 2. Earlier this week, Netflix announced that the show will stream on the platform this season. However, Samay assured fans that it’ll continue to stream on his YouTube channel, claiming that he hasn’t completely sold out yet.