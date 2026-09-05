Samay Raina jokes about Varun Dhawan’s ‘struggle’, actor calls him ‘most inappropriate’

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 has returned with another episode packed with celebrity banter, sharp one-liners and the kind of unfiltered humour that has become synonymous with the comedian’s show. The latest episode, now streaming on Netflix, featured Varun Dhawan and Medha Shankr on the panel along with comedians Sharon Verma and Nishant Tanwar.

Among the many jokes exchanged during the episode, Raina made an interesting revelation about his live shows. While interacting with Ahmedabad-based contestant Vijay Poriya, the comedian revealed that he is still unable to perform in Ahmedabad because he has not been able to get the required permissions.

Poriya, after his performance, asked Raina to give a shoutout to people from Ahmedabad in the hope of encouraging the city’s stand-up comedy scene. Raina responded by pointing out that he himself has not been able to perform there. He said, “Even my own shows are not happening in Ahmedabad.” He then made a direct appeal to the authorities. “Ahmedabad authorities, if you are watching, let me do shows in Ahmedabad. I love performing in Ahmedabad.”

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Varun Dhawan was surprised by the revelation and asked Raina whether he had been unable to tour Gujarat. Raina explained that he had been unable to perform there over the past year and continued to face difficulties even after restarting his live shows.

“Last year, I was not able to perform, I couldn’t get the permissions,” he said.

Dhawan then offered to intervene. “Do you want me to help you?”

Raina replied, “Yes, if you could help me, bhai.”

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Dhawan, however, immediately turned his offer into a joke. “Toh phir chup rehna tu (Then you keep quiet.)”

The exchange comes against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent last year. Raina’s Gujarat shows were cancelled in February 2025 amid the backlash over the episode featuring YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. Shows in Ahmedabad and Surat were subsequently taken off ticketing platforms.

Varun Dhawan gets a lemonade while Samay Raina orders gin and tonic

The episode also had a hilarious drinking gag involving Dhawan and Raina. At one point, Dhawan asked for lemonade. Raina instructed the staff to bring lemonade for the actor, before asking for a gin and tonic for himself. He then turned towards Dhawan and asked, “Accha aapko bhi gin and tonic chahiye?”

Dhawan immediately clarified that he does not drink.

When the lemonade arrived, Raina and the panel continued the joke, pretending that the lemonade was actually gin and tonic.

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The alcohol-themed joke returned later when Dhawan performed an acting act. Nishant Tanwar took another dig at the actor, saying:“Varun bhai, peeke kya acting karte ho aap (you act so well after drinking)?”

Samay Raina jokes about Varun Dhawan’s ‘struggle’

Another contestant performed an acting-based act and was asked by Raina what it was like to perform in front of actors Varun Dhawan and Medha Shankr.

The contestant said he enjoyed it because the two actors understood acting and perhaps the struggles that come with it. The remark immediately sent everyone into laughter, with the panel turning their attention towards Dhawan.

Raina then refused to spell out the obvious punchline. “I won’t say the joke. The joke is obvious.”

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The contestant tried to soften the remark by adding that he was sure Dhawan must have struggled as well.

Raina quickly added, “Habitat ka rasta dhundne mein (struggling to find the way to the habitat.)”

Dhawan then turned the question around and asked Raina about his own struggles, including which comedian he had worked under. Raina responded that he was still struggling.

“I am still struggling. I have three FIRs. I cannot perform a show in Gujarat.”

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Dhawan then praised Raina and said, “He is one of the most inappropriate people living in the country and we still love him. That means he has made it.”

The second season of India’s Got Latent is currently streaming on Netflix and Samay Raina’s YouTube channel.