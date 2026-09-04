Samay Raina’s latest Latent episode gets 61 mn on YouTube, not even 1 mn on Netflix

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent has a massive fan following and when the show returned for its second season in June, after its infamous controversy in 2025, the audience was eagerly waiting for the new episodes. In what appeared to be a rather rare format, the show, which was previously only uploaded on Samay’s YouTube channel, was now available on two platforms – Netflix and YouTube. After the first episode dropped, it was evident that the show was getting a major chunk of its views from YouTube, and Netflix was getting a very small share of the pie. But now, it seems like those metrics will witness a change as YouTube has changed its method of calculating views.

Netflix changes its ’view’ count

Starting August 24, YouTube announced that every click on a video, where the viewer watches even a frame of the video, will be counted as a ‘view’. As opposed to their older format, when it was widely believed that a ‘view’ would only be counted if a viewer watched at least 30 seconds of the video. The most visible metric on YouTube has now witnessed a massive change, and it can lead to inflated views, as the viewer could drop out in the first few seconds, but their ‘view’ would still be counted in the ‘views’ section.

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61 million on YouTube vs less than 900K on Netflix

Following this change, when Samay Raina dropped his latest episode with Archana Puran Singh and Orry as panel members on August 28, the video became the most viewed video amongst his new batch of India’s Got Latent episodes. The high count on YouTube aside, the episode is yet to make a significant impact on Netflix.

As of September 4, the aforementioned episode has over 61 million views on YouTube. Netflix, which releases its weekly numbers on Tudum for its global top 10 shows and films in English and non-English languages, did not list the episode. Thus meaning that it could not even make it to 900K views, since that was the number of views allocated to the last ranking show on the list, S&X: Season 1. For Netflix, the number of views has nothing to do with the number of viewers as they have previously stated that the views are calculated by “total hours viewed divided by runtime.”

Data shared by Ormax Media on their X handle, however, states that until August 30, the episode got 8.5 million views, collectively on YouTube and Netflix. Their data estimates the views based on a viewer watching at least 30 minutes of the episode until August 30.

It is to be noted that while YouTube, Netflix and Ormax Media are using the term ‘view’, they are all counting them differently, using their own metrics.

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Archana Puran Singh, Orry and Samay Raina on India’s Got Latent (Photo: Samay Raina/YouTube) Archana Puran Singh, Orry and Samay Raina on India’s Got Latent (Photo: Samay Raina/YouTube)

Netflix finding its feet with Samay Raina’s show

Before this, the fourth episode of India’s Got Latent, which featured Karan Aujla, dropped on August 2 on both Netflix and YouTube. The episode currently (September 4) stands at 46.5 million views on YouTube, which means that the primary views on this came before YouTube changed its view count policy. As per Ormax Media’s data shared on August 11, for the week of August 3-9, the episode got 3.7 million views, on both YouTube and Netflix.

The third episode of India’s Got Latent, which featured Vishal Dadlani and Raghu Ram as panelists, dropped on July 17, and so far (September 4), the episode stands at 40 million views on YouTube. This episode also did not make it to Netflix’s global top 10 list. Ormax Media first shared their data for this episode on July 21, for the week of July 13-19, where they said that the episode had 9.5 million views, on both YouTube and Netflix. They then shared more data on July 28, for the week of July 20-26, where they claimed that the episode had gotten 3.8 million views. On August 4, for the week of July 27-August 2, the episode garnered 8.6 million views.

It is to be noted that Ormax Media does not specify if the views are cumulative for the show or specific to the new episode.

On July 3, India’s Got Latent Season 2, dropped its second episode with Haarsh Limbachiyaa as one of the panelists, and so far (September 4), it stands at 49 million on YouTube. This episode made it to the Netflix global top 10 non-English-language shows, where Netflix claimed that it had garnered 1.5 million views. As per Ormax Media’s data shared on July 7, for the week of June 29-July 5, the episode had 9.7 million views. On July 14, they shared data for the week of July 6-12, and the show had 4.9 million views.

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So far, the most successful episode of the new season is the first episode, which dropped on June 20, which featured actor Alia Bhatt. The episode currently has 67 million views on YouTube, and it also made it to the Netflix global top 10 non-English-language shows for three consecutive weeks. In the first week, the show had 1.5 million views on Netflix. In the second week, it garnered 2.4 million views and in the third week, it had 2.2 million views. As per Ormax Media, the episode’s first week (June 15-21) got 10 million views, and the second week (June 22-28) got 8.1 million views.

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos on Samay Raina

In an earlier chat during The Indian Express’ Express Adda, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos was asked about sharing Samay Raina’s show with YouTube and he said, “It came with a very big built-in audience and a very, very popular host, as you know. So it had all the elements that people, I think, wanted, and we were able to bring it. So we’re excited about it.”

India’s Got Latent will premiere its sixth episode of the second season featuring actor Varun Dhawan on September 4. This episode will be exclusive to Netflix.