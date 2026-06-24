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45 mn on YouTube, 2.2 mn on Netlfix; India’s Got Latent 2 gets 4 percent views on paid OTT
Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has performed remarkably well on YouTube, garnering 45 million views within just four days of its release.
Samay Raina made a comeback with the much-discussed, divisive, and highly controversial second season of India’s Got Latent on June 21. This time, however, there was a major twist. The episode premiered simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix, marking the first time that a title was available to stream on a paid platform along with a platform that does not require any payment.
45 million on YouTube vs 2.2 million on Netlfix
But, it now appears, that a large chunk of the viewership came in from YouTube, as the number of views on Netflix is less than 5 percent of that on YouTube. As of 7 pm on June 25, Samay Raina’s channel, which posted the episode, has 45 million views. On Netflix, the viewership figures were significantly lower. According to the platform’s official Tudum data, the episode recorded 2.2 million views and currently ranks seventh on the Global Top 10 Non-English Shows chart. The number of views has nothing to do with the number of viewers on Netflix as they have previously stated that the views are calculated by “total hours viewed divided by runtime.”
This episode also featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who were here to promote their upcoming YRF film Alpha.
India’s Got Latent Season 2 will be a weekly event, much like The Great Indian Kapil Show, and even that show has been struggling with shrinking numbers every season. The premiere of Season 4, which featured Priyanka Chopra, in December 2025, garnered 1.5 million views, as per Ormax Media.
India’s Got Latent Season 1 viewership numbers
The first season of India’s Got Latent was exclusively available only on YouTube, and quickly gained attention because of its massive numbers. In fact, through the season, that ended abruptly, the show got an average of 20-25 million views on each of its episodes.
Samay Raina’s special Still Alive on YouTube
Earlier this year, Samay returned to YouTube with his stand-up special, Still Alive. The performance revisited the turbulent period that followed last year’s India’s Got Latent controversy and went on to become the most-watched comedy special on YouTube globally. It garnered 22 million views within the first 24 hours of its release, and two months later, the special has amassed 65 million views.
About the India’s Got Latent controversy
In 2025, Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, along with a few others, found themselves at the centre of a major controversy following an episode of India’s Got Latent. The backlash stemmed from a joke made by Ranveer, which was seen as obscene by some. The incident quickly escalated, leading to multiple FIRs against Ranveer, Samay, and other panelists. Soon after, Samay removed all the episodes of the first season from YouTube.
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