45 mn on YouTube, 2.2 mn on Netlfix; India’s Got Latent 2 gets 4 percent views on paid OTT

Samay Raina made a comeback with the much-discussed, divisive, and highly controversial second season of India’s Got Latent on June 21. This time, however, there was a major twist. The episode premiered simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix, marking the first time that a title was available to stream on a paid platform along with a platform that does not require any payment.

45 million on YouTube vs 2.2 million on Netlfix

But, it now appears, that a large chunk of the viewership came in from YouTube, as the number of views on Netflix is less than 5 percent of that on YouTube. As of 7 pm on June 25, Samay Raina’s channel, which posted the episode, has 45 million views. On Netflix, the viewership figures were significantly lower. According to the platform’s official Tudum data, the episode recorded 2.2 million views and currently ranks seventh on the Global Top 10 Non-English Shows chart. The number of views has nothing to do with the number of viewers on Netflix as they have previously stated that the views are calculated by “total hours viewed divided by runtime.”