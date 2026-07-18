India’s Got Latent contestant’s ‘man-hater’ remark sparks backlash: ‘This isn’t feminism’

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 is once again making headlines after Episode 3 featured contestant Sakshi Jha, who called herself a “man-hater” and made controversial remarks about wanting to beat her future husband after drinking. Her audition sparked widespread criticism online and earned her the first unanimous zero from the judging panel this season.

The third episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Friday, introducing a fresh batch of contestants judged by Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram and Yashraj Mehra.

Among them, Sakshi Jha quickly became one of the episode’s most talked-about contestants after introducing herself as a “man-hater” and saying she enjoyed bruising men’s egos.

“Hi, I am Sakshi, and I am a man-hater… Basically, I get a kick out of wrecking men’s egos,” she said at the start of her act.

She said in Hindi, “My friends tell me, ‘Sakshi, you’re so lame.’ Fine, maybe I am. I feel like I’ll never be able to become a great person, no matter how hard I try, because I’m a woman. In this generation, being a woman is pure trauma. I don’t hate any caste, but I hate men. What do men even have to be so proud of? They act like, ‘I am a man.’ Seriously? Were you born from your father’s womb? A woman gave birth to you.”

During the interaction that followed, Samay Raina asked her who had hurt her. “Mens,” Sakshi replied, prompting Samay to joke that he supported educating the girl child.

When asked why she disliked men, Sakshi said her views were rooted in what she described as “generational trauma.” She also claimed she hated not just men in general but her own father, grandfather and brother.

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“I hate him too. He is my father, but he is a man too. I hate my grandfather too, and he hates me because I don’t like his grandson and my brother,” she said.

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‘I want to beat my husband after drinking’

The conversation became even more controversial when the panel referred to a statement Sakshi Jha had written on her contestant form.

Vishal Dadlani asked her about her life goal, which she had described as, “I want to beat my husband after drinking alcohol.”

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When asked whether she meant it, Sakshi replied, “I really want to do this.”

She also said she wanted to become a mother and was willing to marry a “good man” for that. Asked what she considered a good man, she replied, “A good man is one who blindly follows his wife.”

Samay Raina pointed out the contradiction in wanting to get married only to beat her husband later, but Sakshi brushed it off, saying, “I’m Gen Z, something should be different.”

Raghu Ram ended the exchange with a quip: “Because of you, people will love men a lot more.”

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Sakshi becomes first contestant to receive all zeros

Sakshi Jha’s performance failed to impress the judges. Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram and Yashraj Mehra all gave her a score of zero, making her the first contestant in India’s Got Latent Season 2 to receive a unanimous zero from the panel.

After the judges scored her act, Samay asked the crowd to rate her performance, prompting chants of “0” from the audience.

Internet says Sakshi Jha ‘misunderstood feminism’

Soon after the India’s Got Latent 2 episode dropped, clips from Sakshi’s audition began circulating widely across social media, drawing sharp reactions from viewers. Many users criticised her remarks, arguing that they misrepresented feminism by equating it with hatred towards men.

A user wrote, “People like these fake feminists have no real knowledge and contribute nothing meaningful to society. Their entire career is built on insulting and hating men.”

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Another commented, “People like her are exactly the reason why so many people end up hating feminism.”

Several women also distanced themselves from Sakshi’s comments.

Sharing a clip from the episode, a user wrote, “The second-hand embarrassment I felt as a woman. I think we can collectively say we don’t claim her.”

Another user reacted to the panel awarding Sakshi zero points, writing, “Well, as a true feminist, I’d say this is pretty satisfying.”

“As a woman, watching this comic set by Sakshi Jha was embarrassing,” adding that “misandry is not feminism,” read another comment.

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India’s Got Latent Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix and is also available on YouTube.

Disclaimer: This article reports on a trending reality show segment and contains social media reactions surrounding highly controversial statements regarding domestic violence and misandry. The viewpoints and behaviors expressed by the contestant do not reflect the values of this publication and are intended strictly for informational and entertainment reporting purposes, not as advisory content.