Samay Raina grills Ashneer Grover for staying silent in front of Salman Khan on Bigg Boss

Samay Raina dropped two back-to-back episodes of his popular roast show India’s Got Latent season 2 on Netflix India and his YouTube handle this past weekend. While the guest panel on the first episode included actors Varun Dhawan and Medha Shankr, the second episode had a “banger” controversial panel — including actor Rakhi Sawant and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover.

Right at the start of the show, Samay began grilling Ashneer, asking him why he’s so quiet. When the former Shark Tank judge had no response, Samay said, “Salman bhai ke saamne bhi aise hi the aap” (You were as quiet in front of Salman Khan). He further quipped, “Ashneer bhai ne bahut sare unicorn banaye hain, aur Salman bhai ne inki ghodi,” as the live audience erupted in laughter.

Ashneer responded that while trolls claimed that Salman would now invite Ashneer to his Panvel farmhouse for rest of the interrogation, the invite never reached him. He was referring to his confrontation with actor Salman Khan on the latter’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 18 a couple of years ago. Ashneer apologized to Salman on national television after the latter blamed the former for manipulating facts about their past meeting.

Ashneer claimed on a podcast in 2023 that he had approached Salman to become a brand ambassador for his then-successful startup BharatPe, and wasn’t even allowed to click a picture with the superstar. However, when Salman confronted Ashneer, he revealed that the entrepreneur never met the actor directly, and only met his team. Ashneer later said he doesn’t hold any grudges against Salman, and is open to future collaboration opportunities.

Rakhi Sawant on roasting Ashneer Grover’s wife

After Samay asked Rakhi Sawant if she knows Ashneer, she said, “No, but I know his wife Madhuri.” Madhuri Jain Grover, also an entrepreneur, was a contestant on Ekta Kapoor’s popular reality show Lock Upp season 2 earlier this year on Netflix India. Rakhi, who would regularly comment on the proceedings inside the Lock Upp house on her social media, would call Madhuri “duck-faced”.

Ashneer gave it back to Rakhi on India’s Got Latent by asking her to first check her own face in the mirror before commenting on his wife’s features. “She calls herself Madhuri. Is she comparing herself to Madhuri Dixit?,” asked Rakhi, adding, “I’m not scared of anyone.” When Samay asked Ashneer if he’s familiar with Rakhi’s work, the former Shark quipped, “She works as well?”

Samay then revealed that Rakhi was the first celebrity to speak in his support when season 1 of India’s Got Latent got in trouble last year. Samay’s fellow YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, a guest panelist last season, made an inappropriate joke, which led to three FIRs against them and others on the panel, the pulling down of all episodes of that season from YouTube, and massive online trolling of them for months.

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“When Rakhi came out in my support, I realized the mistake is mine only,” joked Samay, much to Rakhi’s surprise. The stand-up comedian reclaimed his popularity earlier this year with his comeback stand0-up special Still Alive, post which he returned with season 2 of India’s Got Latent, which came along with a Netflix India deal.

The premiere episode of India’s Got Latent season 2 featured Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as panelists. The following episodes featured the likes of singers Karan Aujhla and Vishal Dadlani, actors Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM, Archana Puran Singh, and Raghu Ram, and comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rahul Dua, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and social media influencer Orry among others.

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Responding to the criticism that season 2 of India’s Got Latent lacks the bite of its predecessor, Samay opened the latest episode by responding to that. “I was just being cautious at the start because of what happened in season 1. But now, you’ll be surprised to see this banger panel,” he said, before welcoming Rakhi Sawant and Ashneer Grover to the stage.