Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals why she did Family Man 2: ‘It was just this cry for a challenge’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s career took a turn for the better after she played the main antagonist Raji in the second season of The Family Man. Samantha, who is considered a pan-India actor, talked about The Family Man Season 2 in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7.
Samantha revealed that she did not know the show’s director duo Raj and DK when she signed The Family Man 2. “I didn’t know Raj & DK at all and even Family Man season 1 hadn’t released when I started shooting for season 2.”
Revealing more about taking up the risk of playing a character with grey shades, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said her aim was to break away from the “bubbly girl” image that she got due to her south Indian films.
“It was just this cry for a challenge because you know you get typecast with the roles that you are offered in the south, not because of any fault of theirs but directors saw me a certain way, as the bubbly, cute love interest. I was feeling stifled and I really wanted to breakthrough and here there was an opportunity to look at myself through another lens and I grabbed it. It was divine intervention,” Samantha shared.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu won a lot of praise from viewers across India for The Family Man Season 2. While the show received several awards, it became a turning point in Samantha’s career too.
The 35-year-old actor was last seen in a special song “Oo Antava” in last year’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun. Her upcoming projects include Shaakuntalam, Yashoda and Kushi.
