Thursday, July 21, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable: ‘If you put us in a room, you have to hide sharp objects’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her divorce with Naga Chaitanya on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan Season 7.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 7:24:17 pm
samantha divorceSamantha Ruth Prabhu on Koffee with Karan Season 7.

Karan Johar hosted Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar on this week’s Koffee with Karan Season 7 episode. In the episode, Karan asked Samantha about her life after separating from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Sam and Chay announced their separation on social media last year. When Karan asked Samantha about the social media trolling that she had to face after separating from her husband, she instantly corrected him and said “ex-husband”.

Samantha shared that up until that point, she had chosen to share her life with her fans willingly, so she couldn’t really complain when the social media tide turned against her. “I couldn’t really complain about it because I chose that path. I chose to be transparent and I chose to reveal a lot of my life. And when the separation happened, I couldn’t be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have answers, which I didn’t at that point of time,” she said.

Karan Johar then asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu how she is doing now. To which, Sam said, “It has been hard but it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been.”

While Karan kept insisting that he did not want to encroach and ask too many personal questions, he did not stop asking even more personal questions. KJo went on to ask if there were any hard feelings between Samantha and Naga, and she said, “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes.” She added that the situation was not amicable right now “but it maybe sometime in the future”.

This was Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan Season 7.

