Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms headlining Indian leg of the Citadel universe: ‘It’s homecoming for me’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after The Family Man 2, will once again join hands with filmmakers Raj and DK for the Indian segment of Citadel. The global event series by Russo Brother’s production house AGBO will have its Indian installment with Samantha and actor Varun Dhawan. Samantha says that she took the project up “in a heartbeat” when Raj and DK approached her.

As announced earlier, Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star in the first-to-launch series within the Citadel universe, which comes from the Russo Brothers’ AGBO along with David Weil and Stanley Tucci.

The actor, who made her Hindi debut with Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2, is thrilled to be part of Citadel and said in a statement, “When Prime Video and Raj and DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is homecoming for me.”

She added, “The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. I am also looking forward to be working with Varun for the first time, on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you’re around him.”

While the Indian Citadel instalment is yet to be named, Raj and DK and excited to helm this project, which is under production. The series is already in production in Mumbai before it moves towards North India and then the production will move to Serbia and South Africa.

Elaborating on the project, Raj and DK said, “We are elated to work with Samantha once again after The Family Man. Once we had the script down on paper, she was an obvious choice for this character. We couldn’t be happier to have her on board. We are thrilled to have started production on Citadel India. The first leg is being shot in India, before we move onwards to Serbia and South Africa. We have an amazing crew and a tremendously talented cast, which makes the creative process all the more exciting.”

Besides the American and Indian leg of the citadel universe, multiple local-language Citadel productions are also in the works, including an Italian Original series starring Matilda De Angelis.

Samantha, who is gearing up for the release of her Telugu film Shaakuntalam, will be seen in a brand new avatar with Citadel, believes Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Samantha once again. She made her streaming debut with The Family Man Season Two, on Prime Video, and is one of the most talented artists in the industry today. We can’t wait for audiences to see her on screen in a brand new avatar, along with Varun and the incredibly talented ensemble cast we have on board for this series,” Aparna said.

She added, “The canvas for the Indian installment of Citadel is larger than life but the treatment and texture is retro, rooted, and quirky. The series is being shot extensively across India and international locales. With Raj & DK steering this ship and a terrifically talented cast, we are confident that the series is going to be nothing short of a spectacle.”