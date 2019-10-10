Samantha Akkineni to foray into digital space with The Family Man Season 2?

Grapevine has it that Samantha Akkineni will play a pivotal role in the sequel of the renowned Hindi web series, The Family Man. If this materialises, the Oh! Baby actor will be seen playing a character with negative shades.

A source tells indianexpress.com, “The makers of The Family Man had met Samantha in Hyderabad, and narrated the script. However, she’s likely to sign on the dotted lines.”

With many actors eyeing this emerging medium, Samantha, in an interview, had said she’s definitely “interested in doing web series as the format is different from the mainstream cinema.”

She added, “I have no qualms of taking up something unconventional and interesting. On digital platforms, content is the king and there’s so much fun being a part of the original stuff.”

One may recall her mother-in-law recently made her web series debut with the High Priestess, a Zee5 original, directed by Pushpa Ignatius.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Sundeep Kishan, The Family Man, a spy thriller that has 10 episodes, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in September. According to sources, half the shoot for season 2 has been wrapped up already.

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the first season of the series revolved around a middle-class man, working for National Investigation Agency (NIA).

On the film front, Samantha will reprise the role played by Trisha, in the Telugu remake of Tamil film 96, opposite Sharwanand. Directed by Prem Kumar, who had handled the original as well, it will hit the screens by the end of this year.