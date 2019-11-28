Samantha Akkineni to make her digital debut with The Family Man Season 2

Samantha Akkineni will be seen in the second season of The Family Man. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram) Samantha Akkineni will be seen in the second season of The Family Man. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

After the resounding success of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man, the makers are all set for the second season. And this time, actor Samantha Akkineni, known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films, will join the cast. The show stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar and Sharad Kelkar among others. Created and directed by Raj & DK, the first season was lauded by critics as well as the audience.

On becoming a part of the digital revolution, Samantha said in a statement, “With the digital space booming, I knew I had to be a part of this revolution. What better way to make my digital debut, than with one of India’s most loved series – The Family Man. I have loved Raj & DK’s work and given the global reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn’t have asked for better partners. The role I play in the show is diametrically different from anything I have done before. It will certainly surprise and delight my fans.”

Manoj Bajpayee shared his excitement for the second season and said, “There is no better feeling for an actor than being appreciated by the audience and fans. The response received for my performance in The Family Man has been overwhelming and I am grateful to Raj and DK and Amazon Prime Video for their faith in me and giving me an opportunity to play the flawed but extremely relatable Srikant Tiwari. The experience of working with Amazon Prime Video has been phenomenal and I am truly excited for Season 2.”

The Family Man creators Raj & DK said, “The Family Man has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen. While we hoped that audiences would like and relate to the show, what has truly overwhelmed us is the magnitude of love we received within days of the release.”

“Our pan-Indian cast has also been getting amazing appreciation from audiences across the country. We are thrilled that the quality of content and performances are truly breaking down preexisting walls within various film industries in India. We are delighted to announce that together with Amazon Prime Video, we are coming back with a new season that promises more edge-of-the-seat drama and thrill – the plot will thicken,” the filmmakers added.

The first season of The Family Man ended on a cliffhanger so it is yet to be seen how the story proceeds further.

