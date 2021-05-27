Samantha Akkineni on signing The Family Man 2: ‘It was my biggest accomplishment’

Actor Samantha Akkineni feels signing The Family Man Season 2 was an accomplishment for her. The south Indian star is set to make her digital debut with the Raj and DK directed espionage drama, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

Speaking about watching The Family Man Season One as an audience and feeling happy about making the decision of joining its cast in the second season, Samantha told indianexpress.com, “I couldn’t catch The Family Man’s first season on the first day, and reviews were pouring in. It made me very curious. Chay (Naga Chaitanya) and I sat down the next day. We thought we’ll watch one episode and keep it for the week. But that didn’t happen.”

She added, “I saw the reviews on the first day, and I had high expectations. I think doubts were cleared moments after its release. Everyone was hooked. I was feeling mighty proud. It was my biggest accomplishment.”

Samantha Akkineni, who plays the main antagonist Raji in The Family Man Season 2, has already grabbed attention with her scenes in the web show’s trailer.

Elaborating on how watching the show’s season one was no less than a “theatre kind of experience”, she said, “It was like watching a blockbuster film with comedy, action. It was a complete package. I didn’t expect to watch what I watched. I was patting myself that you made such an amazing decision.'”

The Family Man 2 will also have actor Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani reprising their roles of JK Talpade and Suchitra Tiwari. After a cliffhanger end to its first season, stakes are high this time as Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) travels to Chennai to solve a bigger and more dangerous case.

The Family Man 2 will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 4.