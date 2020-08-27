Samantha Akkineni dubs for The Family Man Season 2

Samantha Akkineni is making her digital debut with The Family Man Season 2. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni recently visited a dubbing studio to dub for her character in the web series The Family Season 2. The actor, who makes her digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series, took to her Instagram account to share a photo from the dubbing studio.

Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “Dubbing for the Family Man season 2 … OMG you guys are in for a crazy ride.” She also added, “@rajanddk Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou.”

Talking about The Family Season 2, Samantha had earlier said in a statement, “With the digital space booming, I knew I had to be a part of this revolution. What better way to make my digital debut, than with one of India’s most loved series – The Family Man. I have loved Raj & DK’s work and given the global reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn’t have asked for better partners. The role I play in the show is diametrically different from anything I have done before. It will certainly surprise and delight my fans.”

The Family Man follows a middle-class man, played by Manoj Bajpayee, secretly working for the National Investigation Agency. The series, also starring Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Gul Panag, is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

The release date of The Family Man Season 2 has not been announced yet.

