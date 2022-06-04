scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Must Read

Salt City trailer: Piyush Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Divyenndu Sharma lead this complex family drama with ‘unusual story’

SonyLIV released the trailer of its new web series, Salt City. Starring Piyush Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Divyendu Sharma, and Eisha Chopra, among others, it will start streaming on June 16.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 4, 2022 1:11:18 pm
salt city trailerSalt City will start streaming on June 16. (Photo: SonyLIV/Instagram)

The streaming platform SonyLIV announced its new original series Salt City starring Piyush Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Divyenndu Sharma, Eisha Chopra, Jitin Gulati, Manish Anand, Pranay Pachauri and Monica Choudhary, among others. The trailer of the series explores the story of Bajpai family and the complex relationship dynamics among the family members.

The trailer begins with the mother’s voiceover reminiscing how earlier all her family members used to fit well under one roof and now, either her children have grown up or the house has become smaller. It is clear that none of the children of the Bajpai family see eye to eye. Relationships are a mess. The patriarch of the family, played by Mishra, says he had a happy family once and now they are after each other’s life only for success.

This show is based in Mumbai as we hear a character announcing at the end of the trailer how Mumbai is a city that adds salt to everything, probably explaining the title of the series. The logline of the trailer reads, “Experience the journey of a family with an unusual story.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Sunshine Productions, the show is directed by Rishabh Anupam Sahay. It will start streaming on SonyLIV on June 16.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Engaging with the TalibanPremium
Explained: Engaging with the Taliban
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveablePremium
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveable
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’Premium
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...Premium
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

IIFA 2022
IIFA 2022: Salman, Riteish, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday’s BTS moments ahead of the grand night
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 04: Latest News
Advertisement