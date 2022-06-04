Salt City trailer: Piyush Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Divyenndu Sharma lead this complex family drama with ‘unusual story’

The streaming platform SonyLIV announced its new original series Salt City starring Piyush Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Divyenndu Sharma, Eisha Chopra, Jitin Gulati, Manish Anand, Pranay Pachauri and Monica Choudhary, among others. The trailer of the series explores the story of Bajpai family and the complex relationship dynamics among the family members.

The trailer begins with the mother’s voiceover reminiscing how earlier all her family members used to fit well under one roof and now, either her children have grown up or the house has become smaller. It is clear that none of the children of the Bajpai family see eye to eye. Relationships are a mess. The patriarch of the family, played by Mishra, says he had a happy family once and now they are after each other’s life only for success.

This show is based in Mumbai as we hear a character announcing at the end of the trailer how Mumbai is a city that adds salt to everything, probably explaining the title of the series. The logline of the trailer reads, “Experience the journey of a family with an unusual story.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Sunshine Productions, the show is directed by Rishabh Anupam Sahay. It will start streaming on SonyLIV on June 16.