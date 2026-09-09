Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 gets 6.4 million views, trails Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 premiered on Sunday. The lineup of contestants this season has been heavily criticized, with many complaining that competition such as Lock Upp 2 and Traitors getting bigger faces. While the episodes lack good content, the contestants’ personalities look fake and forced. Given the excitement around the latest season, the show’s grand premiere managed to garner an impressive viewership of 6.4 million. However, it will be next week’s ratings that will decide if the latest season of Bigg Boss is working or not. As per viewership data released by Ormax Media, Bigg Boss 20 has failed to beat Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent in viewership.

India’s Got Latent, Bigg Boss 20, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 get the highest viewership

As per the latest viewership data released by Ormax Media from 31st August to 6th September, Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 clocked the highest viewership of 7.8 million. Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 followed in the second spot with a total viewership of 6.4 million. Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 also received a viewership of 5.5 million this weekend. Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati also bagged the fourth spot with a viewership of 5.1 million, while Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors Season 2 clocked in a viewership of 4.5 million.

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Ormax StreamView: Top 10 most-watched properties on OTT in India, for the week of Aug 31-Sep 6, 2026, based on audience research

Note: Estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched a property for at least 30 mins in the week of tracking. pic.twitter.com/4wAWJtKHwG — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) September 8, 2026

The good old Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah still manages to impress the audience on YouTube. This week it clocked in a viewership of 4.2 million. Dhawal Thakur and Sanchita Basu’s romantic drama Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 also got a viewership of 3.4 million. Interestingly, Dhamaal 4 received a great response as compared to Alpha. Dhamaal 4 clocked in a viewership of 3.4 million, while Alpha got 3.1 million views. I Nobody also bagged 2.8 million views.

About Bigg Boss

Ahead of Bigg Boss 20’s launch, SCREEN spoke to Banijay Asia’s founder, Deepak Dhar, who revealed why they decided to launch six versions of Bigg Boss simultaneously. He said, “This time, it will be Bigg Boss wali Diwali. Bigg Boss has now become like a tentpole franchise. And this is the 20th year. We wanted to do something memorable to celebrate it. So, we said, let’s do this as an exercise across all markets. Six versions are going live simultaneously. And we’re very excited for it. You know, the entire festival period is going to be captured by Big Boss in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, and Hindi. You’ll see how we are amplifying the experience around what the audiences are going to watch. We have Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi, Mohanlal, and Sourav Ganguly. So we are only elevating the franchise.”

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While the Bigg Boss Hindi version has managed to receive great viewership, the regional language versions seem to trail behind. Sadly, the Salman Khan-hosted version is also getting a lukewarm response after its premiere, so what kind of viewership it gets next week remains to be seen.