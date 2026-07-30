Salman Khan visits brother Sohail Khan on Alliance. Watch

In the ongoing family week on Alliance, superstar Salman Khan will be entering the show to meet his brother Sohail Khan. As per reports, the actor will be spending an hour on the Kunal Kemmu-hosted show. After Sohail’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh got evicted from the show last week, it was speculated that she would come with her sons to meet Sohail. However, on Wednesday night, Salman Khan was spotted on the sets of Alliance.
Salman Khan to appear on Alliance
Salman Khan was spotted wearing a denim outfit and a cowboy hat as he briefly posed for the paparazzi before entering the show. In the last few days, Sohail Khan has been emotionally low after Seema Sajdeh exited the show. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Salman’s entry in the show is also to boost Sohail’s morale in the game. On Monday’s episode of Alliance, Seema Sajdeh asked fellow contestant Kushal Tandon to vote her out. And Sohail seemed quite upset with her decision; he even told her he didn’t want her to leave. Sohail even added that they may never get an opportunity to spend such a beautiful time together again.
Recently, in an interview with Zoom, Seema Sajdeh shared that Sohail’s emotional reaction to her eviction came from the time they spent together on the show. She also added how Alliance gave them a rare chance to reconnect and share space following their separation. In the last few weeks, Sohail Khan was seen talking about his relationship with Seema on the show. In one of the earlier episodes, he also spoke about their divorce and said, “A woman can either make or break a home. At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn’t going well), so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I really loved.”
He had further added, “Live civil, be happy. She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it.”
About Salman Khan
Of late, superstar Salman Khan has been in the news for his ill health. However, the actor assured his fans on social media that he is doing well; a few pictures of him from a recent event had left many concerned. On the film front, Salman Khan’s next is Maatrubhumi: Let There Be War, which is expected to release around Independence Day. Other than this, Salman also has an Eid release in the works; the untitled film is under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner and is presented by Dil Raju.
Other than this, Salman Khan will be seen hosting Bigg Boss 20. The show is expected to release in the first week of September.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More