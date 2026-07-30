Salman Khan visits brother Sohail Khan on Alliance. Watch

In the ongoing family week on Alliance, superstar Salman Khan will be entering the show to meet his brother Sohail Khan. As per reports, the actor will be spending an hour on the Kunal Kemmu-hosted show. After Sohail’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh got evicted from the show last week, it was speculated that she would come with her sons to meet Sohail. However, on Wednesday night, Salman Khan was spotted on the sets of Alliance.

Salman Khan to appear on Alliance

Salman Khan was spotted wearing a denim outfit and a cowboy hat as he briefly posed for the paparazzi before entering the show. In the last few days, Sohail Khan has been emotionally low after Seema Sajdeh exited the show. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Salman’s entry in the show is also to boost Sohail’s morale in the game. On Monday’s episode of Alliance, Seema Sajdeh asked fellow contestant Kushal Tandon to vote her out. And Sohail seemed quite upset with her decision; he even told her he didn’t want her to leave. Sohail even added that they may never get an opportunity to spend such a beautiful time together again.