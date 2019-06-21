Salma Hayek joins Owen Wilson in Amazon film Bliss

Toggle Menu
Bliss is written and directed by Mike Cahill and is being produced by James D Stern. Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson will play the lead roles.

Salma Hayek will be joining Owen Wilson in the upcoming sci-fi film, Bliss, which is currently in production. (Photo: Reuters)

Hollywood stars Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson are set to to play the lead roles in Amazon’s upcoming sci-fi drama Bliss.

According to Deadline, the film follows a recently divorced man, Greg (Wilson) who meets Isabel (Hayek), a woman living on the streets who believes that “the polluted broken world around them is not real and that they are living in a simulation inside of the beautiful, peaceful real world of bliss”.

Despite initial doubts, Greg soon feels that there may be some truth to Isabel’s conspiracy theory.

James D Stern will be producing the project, along with Lucas Smith and Marsha Swintion attached as executive producers.

The movie, written and directed by Mike Cahill, is currently in production.

