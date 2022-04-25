Saisha Shinde recalls sexual abuse, past horrors on Lock Upp: ‘Was told this is why you are gay’

Sunday’s episode of Lock Upp turned out to be an emotional one as Munawar Faruqui opened up about being sexually assaulted as a child. Host Kangana Ranaut shocked everyone when she revealed that she too was inappropriately touched as a child. Hearing them speak, Saisha Shinde broke down recalling her own horrors of being molested. She also shared how people further gaslighted her when she tried to talk about it.

Referring to her first secret, Saisha went on to share that everything has just come back to her. She also shared how people said she was gay or wore women’s clothes because of what had happened to her in the past. “After listening to you both sharing all these, and Munawar talking about how people reacted when he shared it with them, I was reminded of my own experience. The few people whom I told about it, said to me ‘this is why you are this way. You are so much into sex. You wear women’s clothes are this is why you are gay’. After that, I never had the courage to talk about the matter with anyone.”

The celebrity designer had revealed her secret in order to save herself earlier in the show. Saisha had shared how a close family member had sexually assaulted her when she was very young. Not revealing their identity, Saisha had shared how she was just 10 when the incident happened. Given that the person was only a few years older than her, she was confused about whether it was molestation. Only after learning more, did she get clarity about what had happened to her.

When host Kangana Ranaut had inquired if she had confronted the person, she denied it, adding that she believed she had ‘given him hints’ to cross that boundary. However, now that she has opened up about it on the show, Saisha Shinde shared that the person would know. The designer added that she wants that individual to know that Saisha and Swapnil (her previous identity before sex reassignment) are two different people. “Saisha has no qualms in speaking up when it comes to such situations”, she said.